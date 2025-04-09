From here:

China increases tariffs on US goods to 84% following Trump's tariff increases | Just The News

“China says it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% from 34%, according to multiple news reports Wednesday.

China’s Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council said the country's higher tariffs on U.S. goods will begin Thursday, according to a translation of the announcement, CNBC “reports. “

These two countries may as well ban each other’s goods and services and quit bickering!

Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down To Georgia (ORIGINAL VERSION)

Tariff wars are now trade wars – which will lead to kinetic wars.

“Can’t we all just get along?”

Mars Attacks "Why Can't We All Just Get Along?"

Both sides should take a deep breath and drop ALL tariffs.

Sigh.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!