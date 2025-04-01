From here:

China surrounds Taiwan with ‘military drills’, warns separatists pushing island into ‘war’ | Malay Mail

“TAIPEI, April 1 — China today sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan for drills Beijing said were aimed at practising a blockade of the self-ruled island.

Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft and ships, and deployed land-based missile systems, in response to the drills and accused Beijing of being the world’s “biggest troublemaker”.

Beijing has increased the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty, which Taipei rejects.

Tuesday’s exercises were aimed at sending a “stern warning and forceful deterrence” to alleged separatists in Taiwan, Beijing said.

They involved “sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes”, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command.”

One day the sabres will not just be rattling!

