China’s modern equivalent of a ‘rice bowl’ is actually a’ coal bowl’ as vital for its economy.

Do not believe the ‘net zero’ freaks who claim China is switching to ‘renewables (from creating two coal mines a week).

From this one hour podcast here:

(17) Coal as China’s Weapon of Sovereign Power - Special Guest Josheph Fournier, PH.D. 📱 - YouTube

“A special edition of the Energy Realities Podcast with Joseph Fournier, PH.D. will stop by to talk about his articles on Substack “Beijing’s Excalibur: Coal as China’s Weapon of Sovereign Power” –

At the exact moment Western economies rush to eliminate coal, China is deliberately scaling output by ~25%, embedding it deeper into power, steel, chemicals, and national resilience.

US coal has been cleansed of particulate emissions and is far cleaner than it once was.

“New coal plants with advanced controls reduce nitrogen oxides by 83%, sulfur dioxide by 98%, and particulate matter by 99.8% compared to older plants.

China’s coal is far ‘dirtier’ than US coal.

Lies, damned lies and ‘net zero’ propaganda. Coal is not the great polluter it ince was.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan