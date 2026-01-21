From here:

China’s demographic alarms blare as births hit historic low and population shrinks again | South China Morning Post

“China’s birth count plummeted to a record low last year, falling by about 10 million from its 2016 peak and slashing the total by more than half in less than a decade, as the country’s population shrank for a fourth consecutive year.

Only 7.92 million babies were born in 2025, down 17 per cent from 9.54 million in 2024, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. This marked the lowest birth figure since records began in 1949 and broke the previous record low set in 2023.

China’s total population also fell by 3.39 million in 2025 to 1.4049 billion from 1.4083 billion a year earlier, the bureau said. By sheer numbers, that marked the steepest annual population decline on record, apart from during China’s devastating famine from 1959 to 1961.”

A 17 per cent decline in births in just one year – 1.6 million fewer babies. I wonder how much this has to do with China’s C19 injections, Sinovac, SinoPharm and Zifivax – or maybe any impact is too temporally remote from their administration.

