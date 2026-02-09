From Brave AI:

“Jimmy Lai holds a British passport.

He became a full British citizen in 1994 and has never held a Chinese or Hong Kong passport. Despite being regarded as a Chinese citizen by Hong Kong authorities due to his birthplace, he is legally recognized as a British national. His family, legal team, and UK politicians have consistently emphasized his British citizenship, calling for his release and consular access.

Jimmy Lai’s health has significantly deteriorated during his imprisonment in Hong Kong, according to his family and legal representatives. He is 78 years old and suffers from multiple chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart issues, cataracts, and venous occlusion. His children have reported dramatic weight loss, rotting teeth, nails turning purple, gray, or green before falling off, and ongoing infections.

He has been held in solitary confinement since December 2020, with limited access to natural light and only about 50 minutes of daily exercise in a small, confined space.

“Jimmy Lai, a former Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February 2026 after being found guilty on three charges under Hong Kong’s national security law and colonial-era sedition laws.

“The case centered on allegations that Lai:

Conspired with foreign forces to endanger national security, including allegedly urging foreign governments to impose sanctions or engage in hostile actions against China and Hong Kong.

Conspired to publish seditious materials through his now-defunct newspaper, Apple Daily, which prosecutors claimed incited disaffection against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

The three government-vetted judges in Hong Kong’s High Court ruled Lai was the “mastermind” of the conspiracies, citing his long-standing criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and his “constant invitation” to the United States to undermine China’s rule. His conviction followed a 156-day trial, during which he denied all charges, calling himself a “political prisoner.”

The sentence, the harshest ever imposed under Hong Kong’s national security law, was calculated to run consecutively with a prior five-year, nine-month fraud sentence, meaning Lai could serve up to 23 years in total. At age 78, he would be 96 if released, effectively making the sentence a de facto life imprisonment.

Hong Kong and Beijing authorities defended the verdict as upholding the rule of law, while international bodies—including the UK, EU, Amnesty International, and Reporters Without Borders—condemned the sentence as politically motivated and a severe blow to press freedom. “

“China’s official response to the UK’s calls for Jimmy Lai’s release has been firm and dismissive.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that Lai is a Chinese citizen and described him as a “principal planner and participant in a series of anti-China, destabilising activities in Hong Kong.” He emphasized that the judicial cases are purely Hong Kong’s internal affairs and urged the UK to respect China’s sovereignty and Hong Kong’s legal system, refrain from making “irresponsible remarks,” and not interfere in Hong Kong’s judiciary or China’s internal affairs.

“The Chinese embassy in London echoed this stance, urging Britain to “respect China’s judicial sovereignty” and stop “interfering in Hong Kong’s rule of law and China’s internal affairs”, while also calling on the UK to “stop shielding criminals.” Beijing maintains that the sentence reflects the rule of law and the protection of national security, and has rejected all foreign criticism as “blatant interference” in its internal matters. “

Of interest:

“Hong Kong serves as a key entrepot for UK-China trade, with 15% of Chinese mainland’s imports from the UK and 5% of its exports to the UK routed through Hong Kong in 2024. “

“ The UK is also a major investor in Hong Kong, with £155 billion in inward direct investment as of end-2023. “

How do investors justify the virtual death sentence imposed on Jimmy Lai – should’ they withdraw their investments or threaten to? - in exchange for the release of a sick and elderly Brit? Shouldn’t the UK government point this out? How about making the approval of he Chinese super embassy in London contingent on his release in a gesture of mutual goodwill? It would even save th Chinese government he cost of feeding and ‘healthing’ him for his (short) remaining life?

Onwards!!!

