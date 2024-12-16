From here:

Chrystia Freeland resigns from Justin Trudeau’s cabinet

“Freeland said in a statement Trudeau told her Friday he no longer wants her to serve as finance minister and offered her another position in cabinet, leading to her resignation.”

“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” she said, adding that Canadians “know when we are working for them,” and “when we are focused on ourselves.”

“Freeland’s resignation came the morning she was set to table the Trudeau government’s fall fiscal update amid heavy scrutiny over the federal government’s spending and promised fiscal guardrails. Freeland’s own department only learned of her resignation via the letter moments before it was made public.”

So, does this pave the way for a snap election following a “no confidence” vote in the Trudeau government coalition?

And maybe for Mark Carney – the well-known globalist shill, will be Canada’s next Finance Minister?

Carney is currently Chair and Head of Impact Investing at Brookfield Asset Management, also United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, the Chair of the Group of Thirty: (a private, international organization) and on the Bloomberg LP’s Board of Directors:

Freeland is going to start her own party and become Canada’s first female Prime Minister!

Onwards!!!

