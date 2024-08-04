From here:

(100) sunday solution pool - by el gato malo - bad cattitude (substack.com)

Click through and hit the link on the Top Cat’s page, to hear it as spoken with his own inflection.

For those not wanting to click through, here is what he said.

“Because democracy basically means … government by the people, of the people, for the people – but the people are retarded!”

Ha, ha, ha - nobody likes a smart ass!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan