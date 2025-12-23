The Met Office’s tendency to produce fake and fraudulent data began years ago when climate freaks doctored temperature readings:

“The Climatic Research Unit email controversy (also known as “Climategate”)[2][3] began in November 2009 with the hacking of a server at the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) at the University of East Anglia (UEA) by an external attacker,[4][5] copying thousands of emails and computer files (the Climatic Research Unit documents) to various internet locations several weeks before the Copenhagen Summit on climate change. rd Patrick Vallance, the former Government Chief Scientific Adviser at the heart of the Covid lockdown panic but now an unelected Science Minister in the Labour Administration.

Climatic Research Unit email controversy - Wikipedia

“United States Senator Jim Inhofe, who had previously stated that global warming was “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people”,[44] also planned to demand an inquiry.[45] In a debate in the United States House of Representatives on 2 December 2009, Republicans read out extracts from eight of the emails, and Representative Jim Sensenbrenner said: “These e-mails show a pattern of suppression, manipulation and secrecy that was inspired by ideology, condescension and profit”.

That was In 2009.

Now we have a government “minister” who has no electoral accountability – he is Not an MP – defending the indefensible – sloppiness and lies.

“,,, Patrick Vallance, the former Government Chief Scientific Adviser at the heart of the Covid lockdown panic but now an unelected Science Minister in the Labour Administration… “

Valance mishandled C19 and got a knighthood for his “help” during the scamdemic along with other un-notables such as Professor Adrian Hill, who received an honorary Knighthood for services to science and public health, particularly for his work on the especially deadly Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Dame Sarah Catherine Gilbert, who was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2021 Birthday Honours for her services to science and public health in COVID-19 vaccine development, she was head hunted by then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and led the UK’ equivalent OF “Operation Warp Speed” to produce the especially deadly AstraZeneca “vaccine” that had to be withdrawn from distribution in Europe after a few short months in 2021 (and did not receive US any kind of US approval ).

“From Covid to climate, it seems the scientific process is a closed book to state scientists following the settled political narrative.”

“Regular co-conspiratorial readers will of course be aware of the reporting problems at the Met Office. Over the last 18 months, the percentage of sites in junk CIMO Classes 4 and 5 with ‘uncertainties’ due to nearby unnatural obstacles of 2°C and 5°C respectively has climbed from 77.9% to over 80%. In that period, the number of pristine Class 1 sites capable of measuring an uncorrupted ambient air temperature over a large surrounding area has fallen from 24 to just 19.

“Ray Sanders has catalogued most of the unsuitable sites producing measurements taken by airport runways, in walled gardens, near main roads and in the middle of solar farms.”

“Daily high unnatural heat spikes, amplified by the recent introduction of more accurate electronic devices, are an obvious unaddressed problem, but they are often fed into the official statistics. “

“…temperature databases are awash with non-existent stations and invented data.”

“On the 80% junk nature of the Met Office’s temperature sites, Vallance rushes to the aid of the party. “It is misleading and inappropriate to interpret the CIMO classifications in isolation to question the quality of the Met Office’s observing network or the integrity of the UK’s climate record,” he states. What pompous piffle. In-house activists have been allowed to leverage the reputation of the Met Office to produce a flood of dubious measurements and statistics designed to create mass climate psychosis with the aim of promoting a hard-Left Net Zero agenda.”

“the World Meteorological Organisation could not be clearer in stating that a CIMO Class 1 location can be considered as a “reference” site giving a true air temperature over a wide surrounding area. “A Class 5 site is a site where nearby obstacles create an inappropriate environment for a meteorological measurement that is intended to be representative of a wide area,” it notes. A site with a poor class number can still be valuable for a specified application, it adds.”

“a large majority of sites started over the last 30, 10 and five years are to be found in the junk 4 and 5 Classes.

“20 new sites have opened since April 2024, and of the 17 that have received CIMO classifications, a frankly incredible 64.7% started life in the Class 4 and 5 junk lane..

Lies damned lies, political appointees and climate freaks publishing fake results that meet a fake “global warming” narrative that requires temperature readings that “support” that fake narrative.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan