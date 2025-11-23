An outfit called Climate Central puts out a slick website that fabricates coastal flood warnings globally.

Climate Central

From here:

It (with zero record of any success over any time period) uses “models” to make up scare stories like this one:

Rising seas put 5,500 toxic sites at risk of flooding by 2100 | Climate Central

“Climate Central’s CoastalDEM®:

It claims that its model:

· Reduces the errors on NASA’s models to nearly zero

· Is available for almost any coastal area in the world

· Shows particular strength in low-lying and densely populated areas

“CoastalDEM® v3.0 is Climate Central’s newest, most precise, and best-trained digital elevation model ever.

Such bullshit– you can see how ignorant news outlets relish the opportunity for “copy” without the need to fact check, or verify claims of impending doom.

From here:

The UK seaside towns that ‘will be swallowed by the sea’ before 2050

“The experts at Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators, have highlighted which parts of the coast specifically are most at risk.”

Experts???? Hahaha – excuse me while I try and prevent my sides from splitting!

London will be underwater / flooded!

“Another popular destination which could disappear is Weston-Super-Mare, reports MyLondon.

Located off the coast of Bristol this beach town draws nearly 750,000 visitors annually but in 27 years, it’s predicted that the entire beach and large parts of the surrounding areas will be consumed by the sea.

Extensive areas along the Bristol coast are expected to be impacted by rising sea levels, reaching as far north as Gloucester.

Here is a map of those coastal areas that will disappear in less than25 years.

Who funds these butt wipes?

From Brave AI:

“Climate Central is funded by a diverse range of foundations, individual donors, and government agencies.

Major funders include the Bezos Earth Fund, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the David R. and Patricia D. Atkinson Foundation, the George H. and Estelle M. Sands Foundation, the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the JPB Foundation, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the National Science Foundation.

The organization also receives support from the High Meadows Foundation, the Nature’s Own Foundation, the Quadrivium Foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

That’s not all – the US government used to be?) a source of funding.

“ Additionally, Climate Central has received funding from federal agencies such as NASA, NSF, DOE, DOD, NOAA, NIH, and the Department of the Interior, though some of these funds are channeled through subcontractors like George Mason University.”

Individual donations and contributions from entities like Google’s foundation also support the organization.”

Maybe Trump pulled the funding.

This is a lot like shouting “Fire” in a crowded theatre – these people should be held accountable – start legal proceedings now -for trials n 2050!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site/ to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan