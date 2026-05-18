From here (h/t : ZeroHedge)

By Targeting Dairy Farmers, ESG Wants to Decide Your Milk | RealClearWire

“Pathways to Dairy Net Zero (P2DNZ) is presented as a voluntary, science-based initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from dairy producers. In practice, however, it functions as yet another sector-specific implementation of global ESG and net-zero governance.”

“For dairy farmers, especially the ones that make up the lifeblood of the American Heartland, that obligation carries a heavy cost. P2DNZ effectively embeds climate compliance into the financial and commercial conduits of the industry. It deeply impacts how farmers access credit, who processes their milk, who buys their milk, and under what conditions they can continue operating. The burden doesn’t fall on distant institutions or multinational coalitions. It falls squarely on the people milking cows before sunrise, managing tight margins, and trying to pass their family farms on to the next generation.”

“Even under the most aggressive assumptions, eliminating all emissions from U.S. dairy production would have no detectable impact on global climate trends.”

All compliance COSTS FOR NET ZERO BENEFIT – UTTER MADNESS!

Since ‘net zero insanity is a global psychosis, let’s check out the EU and UK (though Australia, NZ, Canada et al governments)are all gripped by the same diseasedmind virus .

From Brave AI:

“Regulatory compliance costs for EU dairy farmers are significant, with estimates for a typical 100-cow operation in Ireland ranging from €16,000 to €17,000 annually (approximately €165 per cow). These costs cover requirements such as low-emission slurry equipment, reduced stocking rates, and extended calf-keeping, driven by EU legislation on environment, animal welfare, and food safety. A 2019 study noted that compliance costs for EU dairy farms generally ranged between 2% and 3% of production costs, significantly lower than the 5–10% seen in pig and broiler sectors. “

“UK dairy farmers face additional regulatory and market pressures post-Brexit, including the phase-out of direct income support and the introduction of new schemes like the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which cover participation costs but do not subsidize main enterprises. The sector also contends with high input costs (e.g., +85% to 156% for inorganic fertiliser in 2022) and labor shortages, which exacerbate the financial burden of meeting food safety and environmental standards.

The lunatic fringe needs to be expelled from ALL policy making and, instead, focus on QUALITY of products.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan