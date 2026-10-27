from here:

If climate change doesn’t stop this will be our world in 2050 | Watch

“This is what the world will look like in 2050 when climate change has raised ocean water levels to the point of submerging entire cities.

The images are a recreation carried out by Climate Central, an NGO that fights against the climate crisis. The first image is of Havana swallowed by the waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Then other cities appear that would become ‘new Venices’:

in order, we see Washington D.C, London, Seville, Hong Kong, Paradise Island, Dubai, Antwerp, Adelaide, Melbourne, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Nice, Dublin, Victoria (Canada), Quebec, Stockholm, Guangzhou, Taipei, Anglet, Split, Barcelona, ​​The Hague, Tunisia, Palm Beach, San Francisco....

Who the hell is Climate Central?

From Brave AI:

“Climate Central is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 with the primary mission of communicating climate change science, effects, and solutions to the public and decision-makers. Its overarching goal is to make accurate and effective climate communication ubiquitous, bridging the gap between scientific consensus and public understanding.

“limate Central is governed by a board of directors that includes Stephen W. Pacala (Chair and Founding Member), Wendy Schmidt (Founding Member and Secretary), and Michael Oppenheimer (Vice Chair). The board also includes Decker Anstrom (Corporate Secretary), Aparna Bole, MD, Carl Ferenbach, Marcelino Ford-Livene, Sarah Kapnick, and Robert Litterman.

Key Leadership Roles:

Chair: Stephen W. Pacala (Princeton University)

Vice Chair: Michael Oppenheimer (Princeton University)

Secretary: Wendy Schmidt (The Schmidt Family Foundation)

Corporate Secretary: Decker Anstrom (Landmark Communications)

The organization was founded in 2008 by scientists and philanthropists, with original board members including Jane Lubchenco, who resigned in 2009 upon becoming NOAA administrator.

The board maintains a policy-neutral stance, overseeing the nonprofit’s scientific and journalistic activities without advocating for specific legislation.

Key strategic goals include:

Making Climate Local and Personal : Using science, big data, and technology to generate thousands of local storylines and compelling visuals that help individuals and communities understand immediate climate threats and solutions.

Increasing Acceptance of Climate Science : Reaching broad, diverse audiences through trusted messengers like meteorologists and journalists to increase ideologically broad acceptance of climate change facts.

Supporting Informed Decision-Making : Providing clear, localized information on sea level rise, extreme weather, and energy to help citizens, businesses, and governments make sound, democratic decisions and prepare for impacts.

Maintaining Policy Neutrality : Operating as a non-advocacy and non-partisan entity that advances no specific policy or legislation, ensuring scientific and journalistic integrity in reporting facts wherever they lead.

Addressing Unequal Burdens: Investigating and communicating the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and engaging with these groups to ensure inclusive representation.

“Climate Central has not issued its own independent long-term climate projections; instead, it analyzes and reports on predictions made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other scientific bodies.

Their analysis, titled “IPCC Predictions: Then Versus Now,” highlights that while early IPCC models were often conservative, several key predictions have been confirmed or exceeded by observed data:

Global Temperature Rise : IPCC emission scenarios underestimated global CO2 emission rates, meaning temperature increases have been underestimated by early projections.

Arctic Sea Ice Loss : Summer Arctic sea ice retreat has wildly outdistanced all 18 IPCC computer models from five years prior to 2012, with ice extent plummeting to levels 50% below the 1979–2000 average.

Ice Sheet Melting : The IPCC revised its 1995 projection of “little change” in Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets to acknowledge that losses from these ice sheets have very likely contributed to sea-level rise since 1993.

Sea-Level Rise : Observed sea-level rise has averaged 3.3 millimeters per year since 1990, significantly higher than the 2 mm/year projected in 2001, with updated studies suggesting a potential rise of 2.4 to 6.2 feet by 2100.

Ocean Acidification : First recognized as a major threat in 2007, the predicted acidification has occurred, with surface ocean pH falling by 0.1 units since the Industrial Revolution, representing a 30% increase in acidity .

Permafrost Thaw: The IPCC reported with “high confidence” in 2007 that methane emissions from tundra and permafrost have accelerated, though it offered no specific quantitative projections for the extent of this melt.

On the other side, we have these luminaries:

“Based on the provided search context, there is no mention of Climate Central commenting on the IPCC’s abandonment of the RCP8.5 scenario. The available sources cite reactions from various other entities, including:

Roger Pielke Jr. , who declared the scenario “officially dead” and criticized the IPCC for long promoting it despite its implausibility.

Clintel and the CERES Team , who viewed the move as a positive step but warned that the IPCC still relies on overly sensitive climate models.

Zeke Hausfather and Glen Peters , who published an article titled “On the death of RCP8.5,” clarifying that the scenario was always a worst-case stress test, not a “business-as-usual” projection.

The Christian Science Monitor and Canadian Affairs , which reported on the scientific consensus that the scenario was never a likely outcome.

Zero Carbon Analytics and Carbon Brief, which analyzed the implications for future climate policy and the IPCC’s Seventh Assessment Report.

“First, we were going to freeze. Then we were going to fry. Then the sky developed a hole. The oceans were going to swallow our cities, the polar bears were going to disappear, the North Pole was going to melt, and civilization was apparently living on borrowed time.

Every few years, another prophet of doom appears, usually accompanied by television cameras, a United Nations report, and a politician eager to introduce another tax.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned in 2019 that the world would end in twelve years if climate change was not addressed, although she later characterized the remark as rhetorical.

Apparently, even the apocalypse comes with a disclaimer.

And yet, here I am. Still alive. So are the polar bears. So is the North Pole. And, most remarkably, so are the politicians who made the predictions, none of whom seems particularly anxious to apologize.

“Unlike Henny Penny, they fly business class, stay in five-star hotels, and send us the bill.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, may be the greatest achievement of the entire climate change movement: convincing millions of people that the most effective way to control the Earth’s temperature is to give politicians more of their money.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan