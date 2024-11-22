From Brave AI:

Czech Climate Conference Rejects Emergency

In November 2024, the Czech division of the international Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel) organized a two-day climate conference in Prague, which resulted in a declaration stating that there is no climate emergency. The conference, attended by prominent scientists and researchers, concluded that:

1. The modest increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration since the Little Ice Age has been net-beneficial to humanity, and foreseeable future increases will likely also prove beneficial. 2. The rate and amplitude of global warming have been and will continue to be appreciably less than climate scientists have long predicted. 3. The Sun, and not greenhouse gases, has contributed and will continue to contribute the overwhelming majority of global temperature. 4. Geological evidence compellingly suggests that the rate and amplitude of global warming during the industrial era are neither unprecedented nor unusual.

The conference also criticized the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for its methodology and conclusions, stating that it:

1. Fails to comply with its own error-reporting protocol. 2. Draws conclusions that are dishonest. 3. Should be forthwith dismantled.”

“Additionally, the conference emphasized that even if all nations were to move directly to net-zero emissions by 2050, the world would only be about 0.1°C cooler than with no emissions reduction. The estimated global cost of achieving net-zero emissions would be approximately $2 quadrillion, equivalent to 20 years’ global annual GDP.

This declaration reflects the views of Clintel, a group founded by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok, which aims to generate knowledge and understanding of climate change and its effects on policy. The organization has published the World Climate Declaration, signed by over 1950 scientists and experts worldwide, stating that “there is no climate emergency”.

Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) climate change and climate policy

So, according to this group, the trillions of taxpayers’ money spent for higher energy bills from renewables is based on lies. All those materials and rare earth metals and minerals – wasted and instead of t-shirt, all our electricity bills are four times what they should be!

The spending of three trillion bucks a year for 25 years will not result in any significant change in global average tempartures!!!

No surprises there!

Onwards!!!

