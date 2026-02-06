From Brave AI:

“Cabinet collective responsibility is a constitutional convention in parliamentary systems, particularly within the Westminster model, that requires all cabinet ministers to publicly support and defend government decisions made in Cabinet, even if they privately disagree.

I suggest that Starmer suggested Mandelson for the role of US Ambassador AnD NO cabinet ministrs strenuously objected (or resigned) in protest.

“Keir Starmer appointed Peter Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador to the United States in December 2024.

“ Rachel Reeves – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Yvette Cooper – Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Shabana Mahmood – Secretary of State for the Home Department

John Healey – Secretary of State for Defence

Wes Streeting – Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson – Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities

Ed Miliband – Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Lisa Nandy – Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Hilary Benn – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Jo Stevens – Secretary of State for Wales

Douglas Alexander – Secretary of State for Scotland

Heidi Alexander – Secretary of State for Transport (appointed 29 November 2024)

Nick Thomas-Symonds – Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office (appointed 8 July 2024)

Ellie Reeves – Minister of State in the Cabinet Office (Minister without Portfolio), began attending Cabinet on 6 December 2024

Each of these ministers had the opportunity to object to Mandelson’s appointment ad would have been aware of all the rumours ad innuendoes surrounding past activities and Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein.

None did.

I suspect that the UK police will be liaising with US authorities to track down the substance and contacts between Epstein and JP Morgan (and others?)– who would be well placed to profit from sensitive financial information leaked by Mandelson to Epstein about the UK and EU.

Onwards!

