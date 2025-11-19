More lessons from the US!

Electricity bills in states with the most data centers are surging

“The PJM grid is facing a major imbalance between demand and supply. It holds auctions to secure electric capacity from power plants to ensure the grid remains reliable. The auction for 2024 to 2025 resulted in a bill of $2.2 billion. The bill then surged more than 500% to $14.7 billion for 2025 to 2026.

“The reasons for price increases are often complex and vary by region. But in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers, electric bills climbed much faster than the national average during that period. Prices, for example, surged by 13% in Virginia, 16% in Illinois and 12% in Ohio.”

“The UK government has significantly advanced its data centre strategy, with major new projects and policy reforms announced in late 2025. The most recent developments include the creation of AI Growth Zones to accelerate planning approvals and reduce energy costs for data centres, alongside a £14 billion investment in data infrastructure as part of a national AI action plan. Notably, three major data centre campuses are being planned for London, with one in Hertfordshire set to be Europe’s largest, valued at £3.9 billion.

Data centers want and need the same reliable AND CHEAP electricity demanded by households – already the labour government could be planning on giving data centres their electricity AT HALF THE PRICE CHARGED TO HOUSEHOLDS!

