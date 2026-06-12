The UK Ministry of Defence needs 5% of UK GDP in order to meet NATO defence commitments by 2035.

From Brave AI:

“At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, member states agreed to raise the defense spending target from 2% to 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2035. This historic commitment, known as the Hague Investment Plan, requires allies to submit annual plans demonstrating a credible, incremental path to meet the goal, with progress to be reviewed in 2029. “

5% of UK annual GDP of £3 trillion works out at £150 billion a year – every year from 2035. The cumulative defence spending BEFORE 2035 IS AROUND £1 TRILLION POUNDS WITH £150 BILLION POUNDS A YEAR THERAFTER.

The Labour government KNEW about this promise BEFORE the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

The Labour government RAISED MORE THAN ENOUGH TAXES TO FUND THIS COMMITMENT.

From Brave AI:

“Chancellor Rachel Reeves has raised taxes by a total of £66 billion since taking office, combining a £40 billion increase in her first budget (October 2024) with an additional £26 billion in her second budget (November 2025).

The £26 billion haul from the 2025 Autumn Budget was achieved through several key measures:

Fiscal Drag: Extending the freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds until April 2031, which pulls more earners into higher tax bands.

Wealth and Savings Taxes: Introducing new separate income tax rates for property income, increasing taxes on dividends and savings, and implementing a “mansion tax” on homes valued over £2 million.

Pension and Welfare Adjustments: Scaling back pension incentives through social security charges on salary-sacrifice contributions and scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

These cumulative hikes have pushed the UK’s tax-to-GDP ratio to a post-war high, with the Office for Budget Responsibility projecting the burden will reach 38.3% by 2030. Critics, including the IMF and opposition parties, warn that this rapid increase risks slowing economic growth and reaching “peak taxation,” while the government argues the revenue is essential for reducing borrowing and funding public services without returning to austerity.

Current defence spending is 2.4% of GDP. From Brave AI:

“2024 Estimates: NATO data indicates the UK spent 2.3% of GDP on defence in 2024, with total expenditure reaching approximately £64bn to £66bn.

It should be noted that the Starmer government is a significant supporter of Ukraine.

From Brave AI:

“The UK has pledged approximately £21.8 billion in total support to Ukraine since February 2022, making it one of the largest individual donors alongside the US and Germany.

Military Aid: £13.06 billion of the total pledge is for military assistance, including lethal equipment like Challenger tanks, artillery, and air defense systems, as well as extensive training for Ukrainian personnel.

Non-Military Aid: The remaining £8.74 billion covers humanitarian aid, fiscal support (including World Bank loan guarantees), and reconstruction efforts.

Recent Commitments: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to providing at least £3 billion per year in military aid until at least 2030/31.

Recent Loans: In 2024/2025, the UK contributed £2.26 billion to the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan scheme, with tranches disbursed in early 2025

£22 billion in aid – munitions are an EXTRA spending that must be replenished and deplete money available for UK defence spending.

Had the money been spent on defence instead of other priorities, the UK would be close to that 5% promise TODAY!

Instead, the government had no problem spending £35 billion on paying Mauritius to take the Chagos Islands (1% of GDP) and allowed ‘Mad Ed’ Miliband to increase the price of energy bills for the 30 million UK homes

From Brave AI:

“The energy price cap has increased from £1,568 (July–September 2024) to £1,641 (April–June 2026), a rise of £73 or approximately 4.7%.

However, the cap is scheduled to rise significantly to £1,862 from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026, which represents an increase of £294 (or 18.9%) from the July 2024 level.

An increase from £1,568 to £1,862 is an increase of £294 – for an effective TAX increase of a further £8.8 billion. Axes in the UK have been increased by at least 70 billion in just two years.

For every child the Labour government claims to have lifted out of poverty, 3 have been consigned to it.

Onwards!

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