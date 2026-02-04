Do not watch the embedded video if you are a ‘woke’ left-wing liberal with no sense of humour.

From here:

Minnesota Club Cancels Comedian’s Sold Out Show Over Good Joke | ZeroHedge

Here is a link to a tweet with the comedian’s commentary on the ban:

(14) Libby Emmons on X: “The Laugh Camp in Minneapolis cancelled Ben Bankas’ 6 sold-out shows bc of leftist threats. https://t.co/uZUhmcQQnh” / X

I am saddened by the loss of Good’s life, justified or not.

I found the clips placed an accurately humorous ‘spin’ on the reaction to the event by the ‘precious’ liberals who censure humour.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan