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Trudy Anrep
Sep 28

Well are they going to reinburse the owners these Communists Crooks .Similar is being talked about in Australia , charging owners for empty bedrooms . This is totally unacceptable an overreach of these criminals in power , they themselves own multiple properties and mansions .

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