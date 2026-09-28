From Brave AI:

“Labour has announced reforms to Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs) that reduce the vacancy threshold for councils to take control of empty homes in England from two years to just six months. These changes, unveiled by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner at the Labour Party conference, aim to bring over 300,000 long-term vacant properties back into use to address the housing crisis.

The new powers allow local authorities to manage and rent out these properties for up to seven years while ownership remains with the private owner. To facilitate this, the government is removing the requirement for councils to prove issues like anti-social behaviour and is exploring measures to protect authorities from the financial costs of taking over empty homes.

The announcement has sparked significant controversy, with Conservative politicians and property campaigners accusing the party of eroding property rights. Critics argue the move is authoritarian, while Labour maintains it targets homes left unused for long periods rather than those temporarily vacant during sales or renovations. Despite councils having the power to apply for EDMOs since 2006, ministers note that zero applications have been made since 2021.

WTF!!

How many homes?

“303,185 homes in England have been empty for more than six months, a figure representing the highest level since 2011. These properties, classified as “long-term empty,” account for approximately 40.2% of the total 754,264 vacant homes in the country.

This long-term vacant stock is estimated to be worth £88.6 billion, with the highest concentration of value found in London, which holds 47,287 such properties. The rise in empty homes contrasts sharply with the ongoing housing crisis, where over 290,000 people are without a permanent home.

Its only property and its not yours!

“Owners of England’s empty homes include private individuals, offshore investment firms, and public bodies.

Private Individuals : Many homes are vacant due to probate (inheritance) or are held as “buy-to-leave” investments by wealthy individuals waiting for property values to rise.

Offshore Entities : A significant portion of high-value vacant properties, particularly in London (e.g., Kensington & Chelsea), are owned by overseas companies and foreign oligarchs .

Public Bodies: Local councils and government departments (such as the Ministry of Defence and Department for Transport) own thousands of vacant homes, with council-owned vacancies reaching a record high of 34,600 in England.

Action on Empty Homes estimates there are over 1 million empty properties in England, though government statistics typically record fewer than 680,000 long-term vacant homes.

Can you imagine a more heinous act!

The government should look in the mirror.

“As of 2025, there are 303,185 long-term empty dwellings in England (defined as empty for more than six months), representing approximately 40% of the 754,264 total vacant homes in the country.

While exact current figures for central government properties are not provided, local authority-owned empty homes account for a significantly higher proportion of total empty stock in London (12%) than any other UK region, with council-owned vacancies rising by 66% since 2016. Specific examples include 417 empty council properties in Croydon awaiting repairs and 47,287 long-term empty homes in London, with 2% of the capital's vacant properties owned by local councils.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan