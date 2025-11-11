Regular readers will have noticed that I have been developing themes to solve the UK’s economic woes of high debt, energy costs , unemployment and its housing crisis.

These need work, but massive problems require massive solutions.

It’s not just new housing for those on council waiting lists and the demand for /by first home buyers – it is the need to re-house those living in squalor.

The Labour government has plans to build 300,000 new homes every year for the remaining 5 years of the current Parliament (double the “normal” annual rate– a year has gone of this Parliament already, not a single home has been built.

Call it a plan for a million new “low cost affordable housing unis with 3 people per unt = housing for 3 million people.

The government has suggested building 13 new cities.

I suggested he building of 1,000 x 40 storey /floor apartment blocks with 25 apartments per storey/floor and 3 pople per apartment In what I call “XL towers (XL = roman numeral for 40).

Each XL tower coulc house 3,000 people – 1,000 XL towers = housing for 3 million people

The XL tower could be used to build hospitals/prisons/ barracks etc.

Each flat/apartment would cost around 250,000 pounds and represents a recoverable investment that can be sold to recover such investment costs.

1,00 pounds per tower = 250 billion pounds.

Houses would cost closer to 500,000 pounds each – double th cost of building such (ugly?) apartment blocks.

I have also floated the idea of building a nuclear fleet of hundreds/ of aircraft carriers and submarines to be built In British ports and used to power the XL towers.

Building a nuclear armada would provide hundreds of thousands .of jobs, building he XL towers would also provide jobs.

Let’s look a the costs of building offshore wind farms against aircraft carriers, a UK nuclear power station and natural gas power stations.

First – the US aircraft carrier the Gerald Ford,

$13,300,000,000: Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Is Most Expensive Warship Ever - The National Interest

Call it ten billion pounds for a “state of the art “vessel.

Power output was described here:

Radical solutions for the UK’s housing, energy and defence policies– restart (nuclear) ship and submarine building in every significant port- from the Clyde , Harland and Wolf (now Navantia UK)

““In addition to propulsion, these reactors support onboard electrical systems. While exact electrical output figures are classified, estimates suggest around 100 MWth is dedicated to electrical generation, enough to power a small city. This electricity supports radar, communications, life support, and weapons systems.

Nuclear powered submarines?

From here:

How Much Does A Nuclear Submarine Cost?

“The latest market surveys place attack-boat prices between $2 billion and $5 billion per unit, while ballistic-missile hulls push well beyond $11 billion. Those headline figures hide big variations:

that’s around 3 submarines per Ford class aircraft carrier.

I would bet that the UK has he brainpower to reduce these coata AND work out how to divert electrical energy from the vessels to power coastal cities when they are in port.

Offshore wind.

From here:

Top 5 Offshore Wind Farm Projects in the UK - Barbour ABI

“Hornsea Project Three Offshore Wind Farm 2.4GW Project”

“The Hornsea Project Three Offshore Wind Farm will have the ability to power more than three million homes in the UK.

The project, located 160km off Yorkshire coast, is valued at £3.6bn and is due to start in January 2025. It will consist of the construction of an offshore wind farm with a generating capacity of 2.4GW consisting of 231 turbines at roughly 10MW each. Cables would come onshore at Weybourne and run to a National Grid substation at Swardeston.

Project Details from Barbour ABI

Project ID: 12310283

Value: £8.5bn (estimated)

The project will work 25% at 2.4GW and loses 20% in value every year.

£8.5 billion pounds = around 11 billion dollars = one Gerald Ford aircraft carrier.

There are 5 more such wind farms planned. They cn be destroyed I na few minutes by drones.

Aircraft carriers provide near and far defence to the unprotected \UK ports and countryside

Cost of nuclear power.

From here:

Sizewell C nuclear power plant costs rise to £38bn - BBC News

“The cost of building the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk has jumped to £38bn, adding £1 a month to household energy bills for at least a decade.

The previous official figure for the project was £20bn, but the plant’s joint managing director Julia Pyke said earlier estimates did not account for inflation or risk.”

38 billion pounds = 4 Gerald Ford aircraft carriers.

Natural Gas power station costs much, much less.

From here:

Gas Turbine costs $/KW - Gas Turbine World

“The costs to build a natural gas power station can vary significantly based on several factors, including technology and project specifics. Here are some key points:

1 billion pounds for 1,000 MW for reliable fossil fuel power compared to 8.5 billion pounds for 2.4 GW of unreliable wind power. (600MW actually delivered).

You can play around with the numbers!

Suffice to say, the UK needs expertise in developing nuclear technology as it has been let down by Sizewell C cost overruns and cannot build nuclear aircraft carriers (or submarines!).

AI and associated data centres will quadruple power demand by 2030 – renewables cannot supply he power need meaning households will be “robbed” of electricity.

Thre is desperate need for people qualified In nuclear technology. AND there is a shortage of plumbers/electricians and skilled tradesmen to build XL towers!

Onwards!!!

