Jennifer Hargreaves
I share your hostility. We've got a Air Source Heat Pump system being built in Worthing to the tune of £88m. BUT we still need to retain gas fired heating systems as a back up - you can't make this stuff up...

We are Hemiko prototype - never done in a town before apparently. I'm fuming

I went to a council meeting where hemiko were present. All spin and PR. What me even more livid was the councillors present sat like zombies. We had to submit questions 10 days prior which were approved then tabled - obviously to give the spin doctors time to get their message approved.

I'm going to do more digging but on the face of it, no one in the council knows what they're doing, in my opinion (coming from an engineering and mining family). All for Net Zero. Nut ZERO.

These stupid people never think about the energy required in mining, engineering nor production processes.

