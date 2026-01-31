Regular readers will be aware of my hostility to climate freaks and their faux evidence and science leading to il considered government policies that harm the most vulnerable in society – intentionally creating energy poverty for the poor, sick and elderly who, instead of being protected and cared for are being deliberately attacked by sadistic morons who should know better. This sadism extends globally and into all first, second and third world countries.

I spotted this article on ZeroHedge and thought I would se how it read onc I substituted ‘net zero for the parasitic ‘screw worm’.

See what you think.

Source:

Texas Governor Issues Disaster Declaration Over Spread Of Parasitic ‘NET ZERO’ | ZeroHedge

And the edited version.

“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he imposed a statewide disaster declaration to prevent the spread of a type of parasitic fly in his state.

The New World ‘NET ZERO’ isn’t yet FULLY present in the United States or Texas, although officials say it has been spreading toward/from the U.S.–Mexico border. Abbot said it can cause potential problems for U.S. industry if it spreads northward across the border.

“State law authorizes me to act to prevent a threat of infestation that could cause severe damage to Texas property, and I will not wait for such harm to reach our livestock and wildlife,” he said in a statement.

The disaster declaration allows him to mobilize the Texas New World ‘NET ZERO’ Response Team to “fully utilize all state government prevention and response resources to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite” and that “Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be,” he said.

The governor added that the order directs the federal government and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to create the response team and partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to respond to the parasite.

‘NET ZERO’ can infect livestock, wildlife, and people, health and agriculture authorities have said. The insect’s maggots can burrow into the skin, inflicting serious and, in some cases, fatal damage to an organism.

In a notice on its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is usually found in the EU, UK, Canada, the, UN, Australia, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and South America. People are at a higher risk of contracting the infection if they travel to such areas or are around people in urban and rural places where the ‘NET ZERO’ flies are located and if they also have an open wound, according to the agency (open mental wound!).

“NET zero’ infestations are very painful,” the CDC says on its website, using an acronym for the New World ‘NET ZERO’. “If you have a ‘Net Zero’ infestation, you may see maggots (larvae) around or in an open wound. They could also be in your nose, eyes, or mouth.”

The declaration from Abbott comes as the USDA said that, as of Jan. 22, the ‘NET ZERO’ has not yet been totally detected in the United States.

‘NET ZERO’ was previously found in the United States but was eradicated in 1966, the USDA said. Officials also eliminated a small outbreak reported in the Florida Keys in 2017, it said.

That same month, the USDA said it would launch an initiative to combat the spread of the parasite in the United States, describing it as a national security threat. The plan includes bolstering funding to technologies that will bolster U.S. hydrocarbon production that it said would prevent its spread as well as the construction of hydrocarbn anti-‘NET ZERO’ production facilities” in Texas, it added.

‘Net zero’ is endemic, and Trump has activated various emergency measures to remove the billions, even hundreds of billions of tax-payer subsidies and tax breaks that keep the infection going.

