Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Marie's avatar
Anna Marie
2h

It is so egregious to waste taxpayer money on a path to bankrupt the citizenry & starve or freeze them to death. It would be more productive attempting to teach pigs to fly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture