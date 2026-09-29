From here:

The Strange Case Of NAC: The Supplement The FDA Says Isn’t One | ZeroHedge

“N-acetyl cysteine, or NAC, is one of the most popular amino acid supplements in America. People take it for liver support after a long night, for their lungs and, lately, as a longevity staple. One brand among dozens, NOW, said in 2021 that it alone had sold “millions, perhaps billions” of NAC pills with no adverse event reports. NAC is also the latest supplement to land under the Eye of Sauron, otherwise known as the FDA.

Loyal readers will recall my article where I emthused it as a cure for the spike protein!

More detail on eliminating the spike protein using Augmented NAC

Well Tempus fugit.here is Brave AI’s take:

“The regulatory status of augmented NAC is governed by the same framework as standard N-acetylcysteine (NAC), as augmented versions are typically modified forms of the same ingredient. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially considers NAC excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement because it was approved as a new drug in 1963.

However, the FDA currently exercises enforcement discretion, allowing manufacturers to continue selling NAC-containing products, including augmented versions, as dietary supplements. This policy was formalized in August 2022 after the agency determined there were no immediate safety concerns, despite ongoing rulemaking proceedings that have not yet finalized a change to this status. Consequently, augmented NAC is legally sold in the U.S. as a supplement, though its specific “augmented” formulation claims may lack the same level of robust clinical research as standard NAC.

I am not a doctor or a medic, so seek medical advice!

My Other articles from April/May 2025 below:

(100) Success!!! A 3-month cure for spike protein – augmented NAC - Three cheers!

(100) Where to buy the Augmented NAC that eliminates 99.8% of spike protein and 60% of associated clots

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