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OpenNeedle
Sep 29

Happy to take the question in the headline, with the warning that the honest answer is thinner than either side wants.

The "99.8% of spike protein" figure does not trace to a published clearance study. What exists is lab work: a 2022 study found NAC suppresses the NLRP3 inflammasome activation that SARS-CoV-2 spike, envelope, and membrane proteins trigger in human macrophages and bronchial cells. That is a real anti-inflammatory mechanism. It is not the same as clearing spike protein from a bloodstream, and no study measures NAC against spike protein concentration or clearance.

There is also no randomized controlled trial of NAC in COVID-19 patients reporting hard outcomes like death, ICU admission, or recovery time. A 2024 Jakarta chart review shows NAC was actually prescribed to roughly 26 in 100 COVID patients, mostly moderate-to-severe, but it reports prescribing patterns, not whether anyone did better.

So the mechanism is plausible and worth studying, while the 99.8% claim is not supported by anything published. The FDA regulatory tangle is a real story, but it is not the question that tells a patient whether to take the stuff.

I ran the trial question through the literature here if it is useful: openneedle.ai/q/any-randomized-controlled-trial-test-n/

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