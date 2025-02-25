From here:

'Unknown' deadly illness kills over 50 people in just a few hours | World | News | Express.co.uk

“A mysterious and lethal illness has struck in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing swiftly within hours of symptom onset, sparking grave concerns among health professionals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a staggering death toll of over 50 individuals in the country's north-west, as an unidentified disease rapidly manifests symptoms.”

“The WHO fears another virus may have crossed species, posing a new threat to human health. Since the outbreak's emergence on January 21, there have been 419 cases and 53 deaths, indicating a chilling 12.49 percent mortality rate—dwarfing Covid's 3.14 percent.”

That C19 mortality rate of 3.14% casts doubt on the quality of reporting. Even assuming the bogus diagnostics of the RT-PCR and RAT tests, the “official” case fatality rate is less than 1% - let’s not even consider the infection fatality rate that shows that the C19 mortality rate was similar to a flu season.

The Express needs to vet its reporters and their data sources!

COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

No mention of the far higher (three times) C19 injection fatality rate of course!

Back to the Express article:

“Originating in Boloko town after three children who consumed a bat succumbed to haemorrhagic fever within 48 hours, this crisis underscores the dangers of zoonotic diseases in regions where wildlife consumption is common.”

Why would children be eating bats??!!!

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported in 2022 that the number of disease outbreaks in Africa has skyrocketed by over 60 percent in the past decade. Following the second outbreak of an unidentified illness in the town of Bomate on February 9, samples from 13 cases were dispatched to the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, the capital, for analysis, reports The Mirror.”

And from Kinshasa to the WHO disease database ad from there to anyone wishing to access it ad maybe apply “gain of function” techniques to make it more transmissible - such is the modus operandi of the WHO.

“The WHO confirmed that all samples tested negative for Ebola and other common haemorrhagic fever diseases such as Marburg, although some did test positive for malaria. Last year, a similar mystery flu-like illness that claimed dozens of lives in another region of the country was identified as likely being malaria.”

Maybe Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can “enhance” it.

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!