The MRA and CRA empower Congress to roll back th regulations imposed by Federal agencies acting in instructions from the White House.

“The Midnight Rules Relief Act was introduced in the House of Representatives and passed by a vote of 240-179.

It aims to address the issue of "midnight regulations," which are regulations created by executive branch agencies during the transition period of an outgoing president's administration.

These regulations can have significant impacts on various sectors, including workplace laws and environmental protections.”

“The Congressional Review Act (CRA) is a legislative tool that allows Congress to overturn federal agency regulations within a specified period. Introduced in 1996, the CRA provides a mechanism for Congress to disapprove rules issued by federal agencies, preventing them from taking effect or continuing in effect.

This process can be initiated by either chamber of Congress and requires a simple majority vote for passage, rather than the usual 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

Under the CRA, agencies must submit a report to both chambers of Congress and the Comptroller General before a rule can take effect.

If a rule is deemed "major," it cannot take effect until 60 calendar days after Congress receives the rule report or the rule is published in the Federal Register, whichever is later.”

Time limited - not every rule can, practically, be reviewed/rolled back. The issue is covered here:

“Congress has passed multiple resolutions using the Congressional Review Act to overturn Biden administration environmental regulations, with some receiving bipartisan support.

The CRA allows Congress to repeal regulations finalized in the final months of a presidential term with a simple majority vote and cannot be filibustered in the Senate.

Key targets include energy efficiency standards for water heaters, methane emission fees from the Inflation Reduction Act, and archaeological survey requirements for offshore drilling.

If successful, these overturned regulations cannot be reissued in substantially the same form without new congressional authorization.

Over 1,300 Biden-era rules could technically be subject to CRA disapproval, though time constraints limit how many can be addressed.”

“Some congressional Republicans are also promoting the Midnight Rules Relief Act, which would expand the CRA to allow disapproval of multiple regulations under a single resolution, potentially amplifying congressional oversight over regulatory actions.”

You would think that this is all bass-ackwards - with regulations being passed and then reviewed, rather than reviewed and then passed, but such is life!

Suffice to say, there is a “tightening” of regulations which sees the dovetailing of DOGE and these two acta - MRA and CRA.

Congress is working hard to address the corruption and fraud that riddles the Biden Administration’s last year in office!

Onwards!!!