As we wait with bated breath for the “shock and awe” Trump’s Executive Orders and DOGE recommendations to pass through Congress, we van only grin and bear the “shock and disgust” of the ultimate expression of lawfare from Biden and his “pardons” of criminals that have cost the lives of millions and placed the US deeper into debt to fund the similarly criminal and corrupt Democratic Party.

The expression that describes Biden and the Democratic Party is “rotten to the core”. Any honourable Democrats left should cross the aisle.

The cost of the corruption can primarily be evidenced in the additional 2.6 million lives lost over the 5-year period of the scamdemic and the loss of a million Ukrainian lives and 700,000 Russians.

Multiply the loss of those lives by 3-10 to get a sense of the number of wounded and maimed in the war, from the experimental C19 injections and Fauci’s profiteering from Remdesivir. All planned, led, organised and controlled by Biden and Democratic Party sycophants investing the American hierarchy of alphabet soups in the health and military industrial complexes.

The precedent set is horrific. Not only has a POTUS presided over mass genocide of his own people, but Biden started a war to indemnify his family from corruption and that of the nefarious activities of rogue actors in the Pentagon and its contractors like EcoHealth, Metabiota and Labyrinth – amongst many others – including Moderna.

We can only pray that some sort of “Treason Commission” or Grand Jury can be assembled that brings each of those “pardoned” before it and gets the individuals to revoke their own pardons by answering the simple question “what crimes did Biden pardon you for – and if none, do you reject the pardon?”.

Of course, the Biden crimes are not excused by the SCOTUS ruling of exemption for acts of POTUS in the performance of official duties, Treason and racketeering are NOT official acts or duties, no matter how the ultimate expression of lawfare pretends that they are,

I was watching this 90-minute Duran YouTube video yesterday.

Zelensky, Starmer Discuss WW3; West-Russia War, Russia Advance Quickens; Trump Xi Talk

Towards the end, reference was made to a few interesting articles.

Blame Joe Biden If Ukraine Loses the War to Russia - 19FortyFive

That piece lists each of the missteps Biden and his CIA made to take an “off-ramp”. Each misstep is damning. It reminds me of the American taxpayer’s money paid to Syrian army officers to stand down, while the CIA opened the door for Hezbollah to exit Lebanon and sweep through Syria – destroying that country forever – no dub with more US taxpayer funds to smooth the “transition to ruin”.

It’s a long read. Here’s one snippet:

“At the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, President Joe Biden declared America would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” and he declared that such support would leave “Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.” Three years later, however, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to reenter the White House, it is becoming painfully obvious that the policies Biden employed produced nearly the opposite outcome.”

There was also reference in the video to a global survey around Trump and attitudes to Russia caused amongst 38,549 people.

Alone in a Trumpian world: The EU and global public opinion after the US elections | ECFR

“Our poll of 28,549 people across 24 countries revealed four things. First, Europeans are almost alone in mourning Trump’s election. Second, many people in other countries seem to see a Trump-led US as a “normal” great power among many in an à la carte world. Third, many also believe the president-elect is committed to ending wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. And fourth, much of the world regards Europe as more powerful than Europeans themselves do. They say the European Union is able to act on equal terms with the US and China.”

“In countries from India and China to Turkey and Brazil, more respondents think Trump will be good for America, for their country and for peace in the world than think he will be bad for them.”

The poll reveals that India is a huge supporter of Trump, though socialist Europe is not:

The display of the columns of 5 possible answers to each question is poor.

“Do you think the election of Donald Trump as US president is a good or a bad thing for American citizens? In per cent”

The BRICS love Trump!

A reminder, from a year ago:

Saudi Arabia and UAE officially join Brics: What will it mean for the bloc? | The National

“Saudi Arabia along with the UAE, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia joined Brics on January 1, doubling its membership to 10, with Brazil, Ru ssia, India, China and South Africa the original members.”

The EU is swinging to the centre after decades of extreme left wing “command and control” directives from the EU Commission, as directed by the EU Council of Leaders and then approved by the EU Parliament for integration into national laws of each of the EU member countries.

The political “complexion” of the EU is changing rapidly. The UK is an irrelevance as it depends ever deeper into a socialist third world shithole. The UK is implementing the plans that the Cackler and the Democrats intended for the US – Americans had something to vote FOR – voters in the UK did not and so, with less than one in five of the electorate, its lunatic policies are being written into law,

The UK is damned, and its government is a cultural enemy of the America people and most of the rest of the world. The latest evidence, beyond sending 100’s of Labour party operatives to support Harris, is the domination of the gay “Lord” Mandelson as ambassador to the US and the vitriolic and sneezing attacks on Trump by the mayor of Londonistan, “Sir” Sadiq Khan.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!