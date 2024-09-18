The battlefields of Ukraine have seen the extensive use of FPV drones:

“FPV (First-Person View) drones have been increasingly used in warfare, particularly in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These small, inexpensive drones have proven to be a formidable asset on the battlefield, offering precision targeting capabilities and affordability.

Key Characteristics

· Explosive payloads: Up to 10 pounds of explosives, allowing for effective targeting of small, moving targets such as motorcyclists, individual soldiers, cars, and even tanks. · Precision targeting: FPV drones can hit fortified targets that snipers equipped with traditional weapons cannot. · Limited range: Typically up to 6 miles, which can hinder performance at night or in adverse conditions. · Lower-quality cameras: May impact performance in low-light conditions. In Ukraine, FPV drones have been used to attack Russian forces, with reports of a Russian FPV drone pilot killing over 300 fighters.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermobaric_weapon

“A thermobaric weapon, also called an aerosol bomb, or a vacuum bomb,[1] is a type of explosive munition that works by dispersing an aerosol cloud of gas, liquid or powdered explosive.[2][3] The fuel is usually a single compound, rather than a mixture of multiple molecules.[4] Many types of thermobaric weapons can be fitted to hand-held launchers,[5][6] and can also be launched from airplanes.”

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-uav-drone-thermite-russia-1948296

“The Ukrainian military has started deploying drones retrofitted with thermite payloads, effectively transforming its lethal fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into potent "flamethrower" weapons.”

The Ukrainians have developed thermobaric FPV drones that are sent into Russia trenches in Ukraine to “roast” troops. From Brave “Thermobaric weapons can reach temperatures of several thousand degrees Celsius through the ignition of a fuel-air mixture.”

“According to recent reports, Ukrainian servicemembers have been testing the integration of machine guns, specifically the RPG-18 grenade launcher, onto First-Person View (FPV) drones. This development aims to enhance the drones’ capabilities for military operations. “

There are no official reports of Houthi drones successfully attacking US warships.

The first shooter used FPV drones to surveil the Trump rally a few months ago. The Secret Service and local law enforcement did not.

“These attacks demonstrate the Houthis’ increasing capability and willingness to use drones to target Saudi infrastructure, highlighting the ongoing conflict and tensions between the two sides.”

Drone use is already close to the US.

1 “Mexican Cartels Use Drones

Mexican drug cartels have employed drones in various capacities, including:

· Smuggling drugs: Cartels have used small, autonomous drones or remotely operated aircraft to transport drugs across the border. · Surveillance: Drones equipped with cameras and sensors have been used for reconnaissance, monitoring border patrol agents, and tracking rival cartel activity. · Combat: In some instances, cartels have used drones to drop explosives or bombs in territorial disputes or attacks on rival groups and communities. · Guiding human smuggling: Cartels have also utilized drones to guide migrants across the US-Mexico border, monitoring border patrol agents and facilitating illegal human trafficking.

“According to the BBC (November 17, 2023), authorities in Ukraine’s neighboring countries reported that around 19,740 Ukrainian men illegally crossed their borders between February 2022 and August 31, 2023.”

There will have been many more in the last year that Zelensky would want on the 700-mile battlefront in Ukraine!

The second shooter had recently been to Ukraine.

How many Ukrainian sympathizers and illegal Ukrainian immigrants have the motivation and expertise to weaponize an FPV drone to attempt another assassination attempt on Trump – and the. Of course, for there to be retaliation against Democratic Party politicians?

Then onto any one at all for any reason? In the US, Planned Parenthood or Hamas protests or Free the Republic rallies?

There will need to be an FPV or similar drone register and a “ban the drone” movement? Do Americans have the right to own and operate drones?

Drone technology is evolving fast.

