“As of November 2025, a record 4 million Britons are claiming jobless benefits without any requirement to look for work, according to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data released on November 12, 2025.

This figure represents a 50% increase since Keir Starmer became Prime Minister and marks the largest annual rise in claimants since the pandemic. The surge is part of a broader trend, with the total number of Universal Credit claimants reaching 8.3 million in October 2025, equivalent to nearly a quarter of the working-age population.

I do not believe that Brits are inherently lazy and seeking benefits as a “salary” from “the State”. Some – maybe 5% - fall under this “banner- the remaining 95%? – there must be another cause.

I suggest that the causes of the “sickness epidemic “coincide with the roll-out of he EXPERIMENTAL C19 “vaccines – Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

“Today, there are 800,000 - or 40% - more people of working age who are off work due to long-term sickness than there were in 2019.

The number of working people who report a work-limiting disability has also increased by 30% to 4.1 million in the same period.

“The fertility rate in the UK has shown a sustained downward trend, reaching a record low in recent years. The total fertility rate (TFR) in England and Wales fell to 1.44 children per woman in 2023, the lowest level since records began in 1938.

“ This decline continued into 2024 and 2025, with the rate dropping further to 1.41 children per woman by August 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline.”

“Certain causes of death have seen significant increases. Mortality rates for liver disease rose by 51% for males and 42% for females between 2001 and 2023.

Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia increased steadily, by 57% for males and 90% for females over the same period.” Rates for respiratory diseases, including influenza and pneumonia, also rose significantly between 2021 and 2022.

Not conclusive evidence admittedly, but I ask the question – “what studies have be done that test for any causal link between the EXPERIMENTAL, DNA altering, gene therapies (they are NOT “VACCINES” and the impact on birth rates (injections taken during pregnancy and subsequent morbid conditions/deaths???)

The UK’s C19 enquiry will intentionally avoid answering the question.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has faced criticism for refusing to release data on the potential link between the COVID-19 vaccine and excess deaths, citing concerns that such information could cause distress or anger among bereaved relatives and the public.

“ The agency argued that publishing the data might lead to adverse mental health impacts and could damage public well-being, particularly if patterns suggesting a connection were identified.”

“ This decision has been described as a “Noble Lie” and accused of being a cover-up, with critics highlighting that the data had already been shared with pharmaceutical companies but not made public.”

Distress or anger, adverse metal health impacts beyond those caused by the experimental ge therapies???? Since when is concealing the truth a preferred route to better outcomes???

“ The controversy underscores broader concerns about transparency and the public’s right to access information that could impact health policy, especially given the ongoing debate over excess deaths and the pandemic’s long-term effects.”

“The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is an independent public inquiry established in May 2021 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of learning lessons for the future. Baroness Heather Hallett, a retired judge and crossbench peer, was appointed chair in December 2021 and formally launched the inquiry in July 2022.

“The current estimated cost of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is almost £227 million, according to the latest assessment by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, which projects a daily cost of £158,269.

“ This estimate, released in May 2025, represents an increase from previous forecasts of £208 million in November 2024 and £196 million in May 2024.

Plenty of taxpayer funds available for a cover-up – ten times more than compensation for harms.

“The UK government has paid out over £20 million in Vaccine Damage Payments to individuals severely injured by vaccines, with the majority of these payments linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which caused rare blood clotting complications.

“ The total number of claims accepted is relatively small, with 1,614 claims rejected out of 5,708 received, and 109 not meeting the criteria for medical assessment.

“ The scheme is expected to continue processing claims, with the government anticipating around 75 recipients by next April, based on the current budget allocation.

