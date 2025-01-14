Oldham Council asked for a national equity because they felt that Oldham Council did not have the resources to conduct such an enquiry and that the Council could not ensure impartiality or the absence of a conflict of interest.

How many local councillors are involved? How many MP’s and their office assistants? How many people social services staff and how many police officers.

A previous 8-year enquiry into child abuse cost over 100 million pounds and interviewed just two victims.

You can view the IICSA report here:

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse | IICSA Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

The numbers of rapes could exceed half a million rapes of 50,000 young girls by 25,000 men – how many were in politics, social services, the law courts and the police?

Just a hypothesis, though the cover up and censorship of deaths and harms from adulterated and contaminated, experimental C19 injections using never before used viral vector and modified mRNA does not inspire confidence – 150,000 extra deaths and 500,000 severe (life altering) and serious (life threatening) injuries?

There are no depths that politicians will stoop to, to avoid exposure to the most heinous crimes.

