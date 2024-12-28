Every government department has a budget and “variance” report that it must supply to the UK Exchequer. Whether that is Defence, Education, Health, Transportation, even the Ministry of “Net Zero and Energy Security”.

Personnel employed within these government ministries and departments have levels of authority which they cannot exceed for expenditures that are under their control.

The numbers from every department or ministry are all swept up into monthly and annual budget accounts and are scrutinised by such entities as auditors and “the Office of Management and Budget” who ensure fiscal responsibility rules are applied.

UK taxpayers can see – down to the last pound or penny - how much has been spent on what. Responsible and prudent open democracy at work, or at least that’s what should be happening!

People may not agree with what has been spent on particular issues, but at least they can see what has been spent on what.

Not so the funding of immigrant beggars.

The spending is kept secret by the UK’s Home Office.

Kept secret because it would cost too much to compile or is “commercially sensitive”.

Check this video out:

A Scale You Won't Believe!

“How can the government NOT track over £1 Billion of your money?! Rupert Lowe MP: https://x.com/RupertLowe10/status/187...

Hansard on Illegal migration: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons...”

One diligent and caring Brit asked the question “how much is this casting” and was told to go look at the contracts if he wanted to know. So, he did.

He looked at one contract, worth a billion pounds for one English county and had a whole bunch of questions about specific details – how much on taxis, legal services, dental care, pubic disturbance offences etc – a lengthy list of items – so he could be informed, as a taxpayer, on how his taxes were/are being spent.

Remember the money does not “belong” to the government – it belongs to taxpayers and the government is the elected agent of the taxpayer.

He was told it would cost too much to produce such data for one county let alone for the total of 48 ceremonial counties and 84 metropolitan and non-metropolitan counties in England alone (excluding Wales. Scotland and Ulster).

Which begs one or ten questions!

A billion pounds for a ten-year contract was requested has been in place since 2019.

Someone is responsible for the conformance and compliance performance quality of the contract and the budget each year, within the UK’s Home Office.

Each check or payment made to each bank account requires an authorising officer – an officer with records at the Home Office – otherwise that officer could be writing checks and making payments to himself/herself/itself!!!! Each officer will have a supervisor and those supervisors will report to department heads – each of which also has a limit to their authority and reports to a government minister.

A question for the Prime Ministers at PMQ’s.

“How much of the Home Office budget has been spent on immigrant beggars since 2015. 130 billion pounds or 500 billion pounds?”

I don’t know the name of the county in the video that has a billion-pound contract for ten years - from 2019.

It would be a reach to use those billion pounds for ten years as an indicative average for 48 ceremonial counties and 84 metropolitan and non-metropolitan counties.

Imagine – 132 billion pounds over ten years! 13.2 billion a year – when WASPI women and winter fuel allowances for the elderly cost a fraction of that!

Well, 2 million immigrant beggars costing 25,000 pounds a year each. works out at 50 billion a year and half a trillion pounds over ten years. Hese are my estimate. Not officially sourced.

All ignoring the “crowding out” effect of, for example, taxpayer funded hotel occupancy instead of hotels having actual paying customers rather than taxpayers – or hospital waiting lists, or overcrowded schools, trains, food banks, or jobs and so on and so forth.

Onwards!!!

