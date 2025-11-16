From here:

We’ve Finally Arrived in Belém — And Were Greeted With Climate Scolding at the Airport - Rebel News

And extracts from an associated email:

“Our first stop was the port of Outeiro in Belém, where two massive cruise ships are being used as floating hotels for climate delegates.

“While security keeps journalists away from the docks, I noticed a sewage outflow pouring directly into the mouth of the Amazon, just metres from the eco-conference’s luxury accommodations.”

“Belém treats just 4% of its sewage. And only 20% of households are connected to the system — meaning the rest just washes into the streets, into the river, and right past the cruise ships.

You cannot make his shit up.

“Meanwhile, more than 55,000 climate activists, bureaucrats, and VIPs are flying in, many by private jet, to lecture the rest of us about our carbon footprints.

Floating hotels, raw sewage & UN hypocrisy in Belém - Rebel News

“Getting to the Port of Outeiro took us an hour in traffic. According to the UN’s own information, it’s a 33-minute commute one way from Outeiro to the conference venue. So that’s thousands of delegates burning fuel in buses and Ubers every single day — but don’t worry, your pickup truck is the real climate threat.”

Some folk are measuring the carbon footprint of COP30 websites!

From Brave AI:

“The total carbon emissions associated with the 50,000 attendees at COP30 are not explicitly quantified in the provided context.

However, the UK’s delegation alone is reported to generate an estimated 500 tonnes of CO2 from its 210 delegates flying to Brazil, which involves more than 2.5 million air miles.

“The broader carbon footprint of the conference is a significant concern, with research indicating that COP websites have seen a 13,000% increase in emissions since 1995, and that the “mega-COP” format generates enormous carbon footprints due to mass travel.”

Onwards!!!

