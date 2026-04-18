I earlier cross-posted this article:

EXPOSED: Ursula Von Der Leyen is Married to the German Doctor who is the Director of Orgenesis, OWNED by PFIZER

which made this FALSE claim:

Romanian MEP Cristian-Vasile Terheș Exposes Ursula Von der Leyen’s Plot

“Von der Leyen is married to the German doctor Heiko von der Leyen...who is the Director of Orgenesis, OWNED by PFIZER...”

From Brave AI:

“Pfizer does not own Orgenesis, nor does it have business dealings with the company, according to fact-checkers and a Pfizer spokesperson. Orgenesis is a publicly traded U.S. biotechnology company listed on the Nasdaq, where Pfizer is not listed as a shareholder; its primary institutional owner is Knoll Capital Management, LLC.

Heiko von der Leyen , the husband of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, serves as the Medical Director of Orgenesis, a firm focused on cell and gene therapy research.

While Orgenesis is developing a preclinical COVID-19 vaccine called AutoVac, there is no evidence of Pfizer’s involvement in this project.

Claims that Orgenesis is owned by Pfizer or that Heiko von der Leyen works for Pfizer have been debunked as disinformation, with EU officials confirming no conflict of interest regarding EU funding received by Orgenesis.

I apologise for amplifying his false claim.

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