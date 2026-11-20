From Brave AI:

“The New Venture Fund (NVF), a major dark money entity, channeled $1 million to the Environmental Law Institute (ELI) to fund its Climate Judiciary Project, which trains judges on climate science and litigation. While the NVF is no longer managed by Vital Impact (having restructured into the firm Vital Impact in 2025), it previously paid Vital Impact $26.4 million for administrative services, and Vital Impact continues to operate as a separate environmental philanthropy focused on photography and storytelling grants rather than judicial training.

The NVF also provided $1.6 million to the law firm Sher Edling, which represents Democrat-led states in lawsuits against oil companies, highlighting a coordinated effort to influence both the litigation and the judiciary. Critics and congressional committees have scrutinized these donations, arguing that the ELI’s training programs, often held at luxury retreats, indoctrinate judges with plaintiff-friendly climate narratives.

NVF to ELI : $1 million for the Climate Judiciary Project.

NVF to Sher Edling : $1.6 million for climate litigation support.

NVF to Vital Impact : $26.4 million for administrative services (prior to restructuring).

Vital Impact Current Role: Focuses on environmental photography grants and does not fund judicial training.

Just to be clear – activist groups hire lawyers to represent climate alarmism cases – those lawyers ALSO ‘train’ judges in climate alarmism.

There is no balance to the ‘climate alarmism indoctrination – the aim is to force through climate alarmism against ANYONE they choose!

Covered here towards the end of the show.

COMMIE 31 — The Climate Realism Show #226

This is outright corruption and racketeering.

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