‘Poland has no money for Polish hospitals, but can we afford to finance Ukraine?’

“Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has decided that Poland will send $100 million this year to help bridge its funding gap, but already some Polish politicians are pointing out that Poland is running a serious deficit. Budget shortfalls are costing Poles big time, including a lack of funding for hospitals.

““About a dozen days ago, one of the biggest corruption scandals in Ukraine broke out. President Zelensky’s closest associates and friends are involved, and one of them even fled to Israel through Poland. The scandal reaches the highest levels of government, which is capable of embezzling significant funds from the aid provided to them, and a few months ago, Zelensky himself signed a law (later withdrawn) eliminating the independence of anti-corruption services. One big cesspool,” the MEP wrote on X.

““Zelensky’s closest associates stole $100 million, and right after that Sikorski wants to donate $100 million to Ukraine. Maybe Ukrainians should just stop stealing? Then we won’t have to help them. Polish taxpayers’ money should be spent on the needs of Poles, not on being stolen in Ukraine. Poland has no money for Polish hospitals, but can we afford to finance Ukraine?” Menzten said, as cited by Do Rzeczy.

A little more context – Poland has similar problems to th UK, US,France and Germany.

Poland raises 2025 deficit forecast as defence costs weigh | Reuters

