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Markker's avatar
Markker
10h

What are you on, Peter?

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
8h

Hi Peter, you may want to check out the latest reporting of PPR Global on YouTube. They have repeatedly emphasized Iran is/has run out of potable water to support their people (and their military), mostly due to govt dam projects. You can doom and gloom war efforts, but most bets are off if this reporting is only half correct!

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