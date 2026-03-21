Iran’s ten largest cities;

Tehran – ~15,000,000 Mashhad – ~3,475,000 Isfahan – ~3,425,000 Tabriz – ~1,970,000 Shiraz – ~1,950,000 Ahvaz – ~1,550,000 Qom – ~1,450,000 Kermanshah – ~1,130,000 Orumiyeh (Urmia) – ~860,000 Ardabil – ~644,000

How clos o revolting against the Islamic Republic and fighting against the IRGC are the ‘people’?

Would they be more or less likely to rise up if there is a ‘friendly US force physically occupying the infrastructure of the incumbent regime – a ‘friendly force’ who could provide the necessary weapons to fight and kill the IRGC.

Tehran Government Buildings: Tehran hosts numerous government buildings, many serving as key centers of political, administrative, and judicial power. The Islamic Consultative Assembly Building (Parliament) in Baharestan Square is a central institution, housing Iran’s unicameral legislature since 2004. The Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran Complex is a highly secure, high-profile site housing the country’s top political figure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Central Building, Ministry of Interior of Iran, and Ministry of Justice of Iran are among the major administrative hubs located in central Tehran.

Historic government sites include the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former seat of the Qajar dynasty, now used for state functions and cultural exhibitions. The Baharestan Palace, originally a private residence, served as Iran’s parliament during the Constitutional Revolution and remains a national heritage site.

These could be taken In the initial ‘wave’ – a wave that would require rapid deployment and exfiltration after A FEW HOURS – leaving them devoid of regime pesonl and available for any Iranians to occupy if they can make occupation permanent – using any weapons seized during the takeover.

Other notable structures include the Tehran Courthouse, Tehran Municipality Building, and the Iran International Conference Center, which hosts major state events. The Milad Tower, a symbol of post-revolution Tehran, was part of the unrealized Shahestan Pahlavi project and now serves as a telecommunications and observation hub.

These buildings reflect a blend of Qajar-era architecture, Pahlavi modernism, and contemporary Iranian design, with many located in or near the city’s central districts. Wikimedia Commons maintains a detailed category listing 43 subcategories and 64 files of government buildings in Tehran, highlighting their diversity and significance

‘Key IRGC Facilities in Tehran

Malek Ashtar Building : Destroyed in a US-Israeli missile strike on March 2, 2026.

IRGC Ground Forces Headquarters (Sar-Allah) : Located in Tehran and Alborz provinces, it manages territorial and operational units.

Basij Headquarters : Targeted in multiple airstrikes; used as a base of power for enforcing Islamic codes and reporting dissent.

IRGC Intelligence Organization : A central hub for surveillance and repression, reportedly struck in recent operations.

Khojir Missile Production Center : Hit in a March 2026 Israeli strike, involved in solid-fuel missile manufacturing.

Quds Force Headquarters: Targeted in airstrikes, linked to Iran’s external military operations.

Recent Strikes and Damage

Multiple IRGC buildings in Tehran were struck between March 2 and March 4, 2026, including:

IRGC Ground Forces, Navy, and Quds Force headquarters in southeastern Tehran.

Basij base in Naziabad district and IRGC administrative building in Narmak neighborhood .

Police Station 151 in Yaft Abad and Police Station 140 in Bagh-e Feyz .

Evin Prison gate and “Destruction of Israel” countdown clock at Palestine Square.

These strikes were part of a coordinated US-Israeli campaign targeting military, political, and repression infrastructure across Tehran and central Iran.’

Tehran has multiple police stations across its districts, each serving specific areas. Key stations include:

Shapoor Police Department : Vahdat-e-Islami St., Tehran Province – Open Monday to Sunday, 8:30 AM–2:30 PM.

129 Jami Police Station : Tehran, Tehran Province – Open Monday to Sunday, 7 AM–7 PM (Friday: 9 AM–3 PM).

Yousef Abad Police Station : District 6, Asadabadi Square – Open 24 hours .

107 Police Station : District 6, Taleqani St. – Open 24 hours .

Golbarg 147 Police Station : Shahid Oliyayi St. – Open 24 hours .

Velenjak 163 Police Station : District 1, Moqadas Ardabili St. – Open 24 hours .

Cyber Police Station : District 3, Rashid Yasemi St. – Open 24 hours .

Iranian Traffic Police Headquarters : Tehran Province – Open 24 hours .

Tehran Police Station (Heravi Square): District 4, Heravi Square – Open 24 hours.

Additional stations like Narmak Police Station, Kiosk Police Station, and Tehranpars 126 Police Station also operate 24/7. For emergencies, dial 110 or 112 (police) or 125 (fire).

This ‘fast in and out’ would require faultless logistical support and communication with willing Iranians to sow the seeds of revolt and take over.

Simultaneous to the ‘occupy the snake’s head’ take over of Teheran there should be a similar intelligence gathering mission on he south coast bordering the Arabian gulf/Straits OF Hormuz to release moribund shipping - in coordination with the Navy- and locate/neutralize attacks. Lots of advanced intel gathering required.

There are dangers from looting and vigilante justice, but the US could try out the ‘fast In an out’ strategy IN Teheran and see what transpires amongst the people. If nothing, then abandon Iran o its fate.

Maybe the main IRGC buildings could be occupied by US military forces until Iranians took them over.

Evolving and fluid – and subject to multiple variations!

MAYBE TRUMP WILL HAVE ALREADY WIHDRAWN/ ONED DOWN OR ENACTED A PLAN BY THE TIME YOU READ THIS!

The problem of taking over a country with 94 million people spanning 650,000 square miles even caused Alexander the Great a few problems.

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