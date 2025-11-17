Council rates paid by local rate payers are exorbitant and do not represent value for rate-payers money.

The overpayment of bureaucrats – who support “woke” ideology, like DEI and “climate change” policies - are responsible for the vast majority of local authority rate increases over the last one or two decades.

More and more UK Local authorities are going bankrupt because of the massive salaries and pensions paid to unaccountable bureaucrats.

The same extortionate pay and pensions extends to central government civil servants.

I guesstimate th Local Authority rates ar e as much aa 25% higher and income taxes an extra 2 pence because of what can only b described as corrupt racketeering by “established” bureaucrats.

Check out Birmingham, UK, which last year, narrowly avoided bankruptcy:

From Brave AI:

“The council issued a Section 114 notice in September 2023, formally declaring it could not balance its budget and halting all non-essential spending.

At the time, the council cited a £87 million deficit and a £760 million liability from equal pay claims as primary causes, alongside a failed IT system and government funding cuts.

The UK government responded by appointing commissioners to oversee the council’s finances for five years, initiating a recovery plan involving asset sales, tax increases, and service cuts.

From here:

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/number-birmingham-city-council-staff-32086748

“The number of Birmingham City Council staff earning more than £100,000 has tripled in three years - with 57 people at the struggling council now earning six-figure salaries.

That’s a big leap from 2022, when there were just 19 top earners.”

“The figures were revealed in newly-published, delayed draft accounts covering the last three years of the troubled council’s financial affairs.

“Among the biggest earners are the council’s senior executives, led by managing director Joanne Roney, whose salary is around £300,000 a year, with significant pension contributions on top.

Her predecessor Deborah Cadman, at the helm from March 2021 to March 2024, earned £244,000 annually in her first two years, but the accounts show that rose significantly to more than £269,000 in 2023.

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/birmingham-city-council-launches-search-30064971

“Birmingham City Council is on the hunt for four ‘truly outstanding’ local government experts to join its top team on an annual salary each of up to £226,000. They will join recently appointed Managing Director Joanne Roney, salary £295k.

“It means the five most senior executives at the ailing council will draw a combined salary of more than a million pounds a year. They will be responsible for overseeing the biggest unitary council in Europe, serving 1.1 million people.”

The rubbish continues to pile up because of a strike.

Birmingham bin workers at risk of blacklisting amid ongoing strikes

The UK’s NHS also employs around a million people serving England’s 59 million peop ( the UK population is 69 million –

Brave AI has this for Birmingham:

“Birmingham City Council’s workforce has seen significant changes in recent years. As of March 2023, the council employed a total of 22,291 staff, including thousands of school staff, equating to 18,712 full-time equivalents (FTE).

“Amanda Pritchard, the former Chief Executive of NHS England, received a base salary of £255,000 to £260,000 in the 2021/22 financial year, which increased to £270,000 by 2024. This figure includes additional pension contributions of approximately £72,500 to £74,000, raising her total compensation to around £330,000 in 2022-23. “

She was also set to receive a £112,500 payment in lieu of notice upon her departure from the role at the end of March 2025, based on her £270,000 annual salary. Her appointment marked a significant increase from her predecessor, Simon Stevens, with her salary being £60,000 higher.”

I suggest that the high council salaries are a feature, not a bug ,of local councils around thee world, from Australia, through the US, Canada and the EU.

The salaries and pensions of local and central government staff earning double/triple the national salary averages - could be HALVED.

This would reduce current local authority rates by around 10% - even before the central and local government’s rapidly growing – inflation-linked pension liabilities that will cause even higher local authority rates and central government fiscal deficits.

personal income tax rates could be reduced by a few per cent.

The halving of overpaid salaries and pension benefits would result in a negligible impact on services!!!

