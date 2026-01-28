perhaps ‘net zero’ freaks should be institutionalized?

From here and here:

Two minute clip

Princeton Physicist Dr. William Happer: Earth is ‘in a CO₂ famine now’ – ‘It’s unbelievable that they’ve managed to turn this beneficial gas (CO2), a part of life, into a threat’ – Climate Depot

40 second clip:

Antarctic sea ice extent in Jan 2026 ‘is currently tracking the long-term average dating back to 1979’ – ‘There is more sea ice around Antarctica today than there was 45 years ago in 1981’ – Climate Depot

Tapper faces a legion of corrupt ‘net zero’ morons bankrupting and starving the poor, sick and elderly on the planet.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan