After reports that Trump has asked Putin to show mercy to Ukrainian troops trapped in a cauldron in Sudzha, Kursk, Russia - that Ukraine invaded last year.

From here:

(33) Russian Drones Target Retreating Ukrainians | Gravitas - YouTube

Putin is reported as saying that those trapped in the cauldron have just two options “Surrender or die”.

The channel reports that 30,000 Ukrainian troops are surrounded and others leaving behind armoured vehicles such as Abrams tanks and British howitzers.

Russia has complete control of the air - and relief convoys are destroyed before they can arrive anywhere near Sudzha.

Ukraine, for its part, continues to attack Moscow apartments with drones.

