“NewsNation reporters visited multiple addresses billed as assisted-living facilities and found ordinary single-family houses, not medical-grade operations.”

“The properties are linked to Gandi Mohamed (also known by another last name in some filings), a man already indicted in the Feeding Our Future scandal. Federal charges allege he helped launder over $1 million in fraudulent child nutrition funds and submitted bogus claims. While courts will decide guilt, the indictment is public and serious — yet his LLCs continued collecting large state payments while the case moved forward.”

“Public records show the Minnesota Department of Human Services has paid tens of millions to companies tied to Mohamed. Reporting indicates about $2.3 million went to the residential homes last year alone, and cumulative state payments tied to his businesses since 2016 approach $49 million. That should make every taxpayer pause: we’re talking real money routed through programs meant for vulnerable people.

From Brave AI:

“The exact total amount of federal money paid to assisted living facilities in Minnesota is not directly specified in the provided context. However, data indicates that Minnesota’s Medicaid program, which includes federal funding, has paid significant sums through various waiver programs.

For example, the Elderly Waiver (EW) program, a Medicaid waiver, supports home and community-based services for seniors needing nursing home-level care, including assisted living. In 2023, $412 million was allocated for the Elderly Waiver program alone.

“The Elderly Waiver (EW) program in Minnesota has been operating since 1988. It is a Medicaid waiver program administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) in collaboration with county agencies.

“ Additionally, the state has seen explosive growth in assisted living payments, with some facilities receiving over $2.3 million in state payments in a single year.

“ … while the precise federal amount is not available, federal funds are a significant component of the overall funding for assisted living services in Minnesota through Medicaid programs.

“While the documents mention that the federal government contributes half of the funding for home- and community-based waiver programs in Minnesota , and provide specific figures for fiscal year 2022, such as $4,456,118,000 in total state and federal expenditures across all five waiver programs , they do not offer a cumulative federal expenditure figure for the Elderly Waiver program specifically from 1988 to the present.

This story is rapidly evolving and points to the massive corruption at Federal and State levels endorsed and sponsored by socialist programs developed and applauded by Democrats.

This fraud and corruption is not limited to US states such as Minnesota – Washington State has “issues” also.

More from the wtf!! files on Somali clan fraud – this time in Washington State – does this occur in all 50 States and is it also global in nature overseen by a coordinating body (UN?)????

The welfare fraud may also extend globally – social media allows the easy transfer of “ideas” such as these, that may or may not be the sole preserve of Somali “clans” – (after all, Nigerians specialise in internet fraud!), have Eritreans, Afghanis, Ethiopians , Bulgarians, Romanians, Sudanese, Vietnamese, Iraqis, and Iranians formed “clans” that operate in in the same way within socialist western countries with generous and unchecked care home/assisted living “facilities”?

Massive Minnesota welfare benefit scam – replicated in how many countries around the world???

