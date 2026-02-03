Cradle to the Grave welfare fraud in the US – Minneapolis to LA County

We have all see the staggering amount of fraud for childcare services in Minneapolis.

From Brave AI:

“Minnesota child care centers featured in a viral video alleging widespread fraud are under investigation, but state officials confirm children were present at most sites during inspections.

“Political fallout: The video, posted by conservative influencer Nick Shirley, sparked national attention and rhetoric from President Donald Trump. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized the freeze as politically motivated, stating Minnesota has been actively combating fraud for years.

“Center details: The centers received over $17 million in Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) funding in fiscal year 2025. Quality Learning Center, a focal point of the video due to a misspelled sign (”Learing”), received $1.9 million and has faced past licensing violations—none related to fraud.

That’s the ‘cradle’ aspect of ‘fraud’. Here’s the ‘grave’ part.

From a twee by an articulate and intelligent young man called Jeffery Mead here:

LA County had around 1,900 hospice agencies, more than 30 entire U.S. states. The entire state of Florida has over 22 million people and only a few hundred.

“LA County had around 1,900 hospice agencies, more than 30 entire U.S. states. The entire state of Florida has over 22 million people and only a few hundred. This is exactly what the Trump administration is talking about when they say waste, fraud, and abuse.

Never fret – the supporters of illegal immigrant rapists, murders and kidnappers will be gathering to block the arrest of such criminals – just as they do in Minneapolis.

From Brave AI:

“ Federal immigration enforcement operations continue across multiple cities, including Compton, Huntington Park, Irvine, Montebello, and Santa Fe Springs, with raids targeting undocumented immigrants in workplaces, public spaces, and community hubs. In response, anti-ICE “National Shutdown” protests are planned across the county, including events at Los Angeles City Hall, Santa Clarita, Burbank City Hall, Pasadena City College, Compton Art and History Museum, and multiple Home Depots and Target locations.

Ou of interest, from Brave AI:

“Medicare spends approximately $23.1 billion annually on hospice care, with this figure rising to about $20 billion per year in Medicare payments for hospice services. In 2021, Medicare beneficiaries accounted for more than 90% of all hospice care, and over 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries used the hospice benefit. Medicare spending on end-of-life care represents about one-quarter of traditional Medicare spending each year, with hospice care accounting for roughly 10% of that expenditure.”

“In total, end-of-life care—including hospice and palliative services—accounts for about 10% of overall U.S. healthcare spending, which was $4.3 trillion in 2021, equating to $430 billion in end-of-life care costs.

And 18 per cent goes to LA County?

How much of federal spending actually goes on end of life, and palliative care, - on those that need it - and how much goes to staff and operators of the 1,900 ‘bogus’ hospice agencies in LA County?

“Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country” has morphed into “Ask not what fraud your country can perform on you—ask what fraud you can perform on your country”.

Onwards!

