Crooked and illegitimate POTUS pardons drug crazed, whore mongering convicted gun felon and tax-evading son – don’t fall off your chair in surprise:
From here:
President Biden pardons son Hunter, breaking promise as he leaves office | Just The News
“President Joe Biden on Sunday night pardoned his son Hunter on gun and tax charges, breaking a promise he had made to voters.”
No words are necessary – the final act of a criminal leaving an office he disgraced.
Onwards!!!
One can but shrug at the naked criminality.
When corruption is not just allowed but expected, not a risk to the criminal but a matter of course, at that point what can one say we are?
What we have been reduced to?
And how to find out way back?
It is going to be a bumpy ride.
Peace.
don’t believe anybody is at all surprised