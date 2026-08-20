‘Middle-class’ Must ‘burden share’ asylum seekers, but ‘upper-class’ are exempt?

The news dominating the UK headlines is the return of Prince Harry and his wife , Meghan Markle who presumably automatically qualifies for an immigrant visa.

A problem they might run into, once they have moved into a home in some leafy suburb and their kids are in a private school is ‘hoe close will they be to the ‘faier dispersion’ of asylum seekers by the Labour government.

From Brave AI:

“The Labour government has introduced a policy to spread asylum seeker accommodation more evenly across the UK, arguing that the burden has fallen disproportionately on poorer communities and local authorities with cheaper housing.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that “all parts of the country need to play their part,” aiming to prevent wealthier areas from avoiding their share of the responsibility while preventing civil unrest in overburdened regions like Blackpool or Piddington.

To implement this burden-sharing model, ministers are considering paying higher rents for private sector properties and utilizing former military barracks as alternatives to expensive asylum hotels. This approach seeks to replace the previous dispersal system, which critics argued clustered asylum seekers in deprived areas, with a fairer distribution that reduces reliance on costly temporary accommodation while ensuring no single area carries a disproportionate burden.

There are probably candidate military bases close to wherever Prince Harry ends up living or where his kids go to school.

Indeed there will definitely be military bases close to the residences of the royal family. There will certainly be opportunities to place hundreds of asylum seekers in HMO’s.

What properties are eligibl- from Brave AI:

HMOs eligible for asylum seekers are properties where three or more tenants from two or more households share basic amenities like kitchens or bathrooms. To qualify, the property must be the occupants’ main or only residence, and the occupants must be asylum seekers or their dependents supported under Section 95 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

Key Eligibility Criteria:

Definition: A building or flat where two or more households share facilities (standard test), or a converted building not entirely comprising self-contained flats meeting specific occupancy thresholds (converted building test).

Exemption Status: Under the Houses in Multiple Occupation (Asylum-Seeker Accommodation) (England) Regulations 2023, properties used for asylum accommodation are exempt from mandatory HMO licensing requirements for properties that began use as asylum accommodation between 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024.

Management: The property must be managed by a relevant landlord (typically a Home Office contractor like Serco, Mears, or Clearsprings Ready Homes) under a government contract.

Standards: While exempt from local licensing, properties must still meet national housing standards and specific conditions set out in Home Office contracts, including gas safety, fire safety, and the Decent Homes Standard.

Maybe the Labour government will move out Army garrison?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_British_Army_installations

Makes you wonder if siting asylum seekers in foreign barracks is an answer to the problem in the UK- especially since the number of personnel is at the lowest level in years:

“Since 2000, the number of regular personnel in the UK Armed Forces has declined by approximately 30%, falling from 207,000 to roughly 141,000–147,000 in recent years. Combat-ready and fully trained personnel have seen even steeper reductions, dropping from 74,966 in 2020 to 70,290 in 2024.

The decline varies significantly by branch:

British Army: Personnel fell from 109,600 in 2000 to 76,950 in 2023 (~29.8% decrease).

Royal Air Force: Personnel dropped from 54,600 in 2000 to 31,940 in 2023 (~41.5% decrease).

Royal Navy and Royal Marines: Personnel reduced from roughly 53,800 in 2000 to 31,940 in 2023 (~23.9% decrease).

Recent data from January 2026 indicates that total regular personnel stood at just under 137,000, with the Full-Time Trained Strength (personnel qualified for deployment) at 126,440. Despite recent recruitment improvements, the military continues to shrink by approximately 300 personnel per month due to retention challenges and outflows exceeding intake.”

Seems like ther is a lot of empty space for convicts and the exact equivalent – asylum seekers!!!

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