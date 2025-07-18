The UK parliament is debating blasphemy laws in the UK targeting islamophobia. UK law is administered and judged by a judicial system, Sharia Law is determined by presumable Muslim elders & scholars? In order for blasphemy laws to succeed in the UK the definition of crime must be common between common law and sharia law. In order to do this there must be a number of Islam practices that must be legalised in UK common law that are Widley practiced in sharia law. I do not view blasphemy is a crime it is just bad manors. Amongst the crimes that need to be legalised in UK common law are; female genital mutilation (& male), child marriage, arranged marriage and marital rape (In Islam a man can not rape his wife), each of these must be made legal in UK common law in order for the blasphemy laws to pass parliament.

The UK government has just lowered the legal age for voting to 16 but has legislated against child marriage previously. Similarly you cant join the armed forces until you are 16. This effects 1.6 million 16-17 year old kids.

