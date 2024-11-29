The Democratic Party weaponised the legal system to pursue the political persecution of Trump and his supporters in an arbitrary, capricious, mischievous and malicious manner.

Trump supporters were similarly targeted using lawfare.

Lawfare is the use of public funds to pursue political objectives and have the characteristic side effect of engaging the maxim “the process is the punishment” – at taxpayers’ expense.

From here:

DOJ Pursues Trump Allies as Case Against President-Elect is Dropped – Liberty One News

There are several key paragraphs:

“Smith’s pursuit of Trump and his associates has reportedly cost taxpayers at least $50 million, a figure that has drawn sharp criticism from Trump and his allies. In the wake of the charges being dropped against him, Trump pledged swift action against Smith upon taking office, vowing to fire the special counsel “within two seconds” of his inauguration.”

“Sources familiar with the investigation have suggested that Smith may be preparing to retire ahead of Trump’s Inauguration Day, with plans to wrap up ongoing cases. A spokesperson for Smith’s office confirmed that upon its closure, “ongoing matters can be transferred to other components of the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

In the Florida federal documents case “… this summer, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel circumvented congressional oversight and was therefore unconstitutional.”

50 million bucks of taxpayer money spent on a political witch hunt, with no legal standing for the “special prosecutor’s” actions.

Recall how all the C19 injection cases have been thrown out because those bringing cases have “no sanding”?

The article points to the continuation of prosecution against Trump employees – for a little extra cream on the retirement cake.

This is just one aspect of the lawfare costs to taxpayers at the Federal, State and city levels.

Remember the Mueller Report? (Snippets here and below from Brave AI):

“Direct and indirect costs totalled $25.2 million through September 30, 2018 (according to Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report).”

Then there’s the Durham Report:

“The cost of John Durham’s investigation into the Mueller report has been reported to be at least $6.5 million.”

Recall that this “Russia Collusion” investigation ignored the actions of the real traitor, Hillary Clinton, and her collusion with British spy, Steel and actual Russians to fabricate a story out of whole cloth.

Who can forget Clinton’s use of private servers to download secret files – which were subsequently “BleachBit” to remove evidence – and Comey’s claim that “no prosecutor would bring a case” – or Biden’s removal of federal documents to his garage and house where his criminal son could profit from them?

Then there were the two “impeachments”.

“Yahoo Finance calculated the cost at around $11.5 million, factoring in compensation for members of Congress and their staffers for committee hearings and votes.”

There’s no detailed accounting for the costs of the second impeachment.

From Brave AI:

“. .here is a breakdown of the estimated costs associated with prosecuting Trump-related cases:

Election fraud falsehoods: According to The Washington Post, the costs associated with Trump’s election fraud falsehoods have totalled at least $519 million and counting,

That estimate includes Jack Smith’s and Durham Report numbers, but likely excludes a number of others:

· Letitia James’ civil case: $5-10 million (estimated) o Investigation and preparation: $2-3 million o Litigation and settlement negotiations: $1-2 million o Appeals and ongoing litigation: $1-2 million · Alvin Bragg’s criminal case: $10-20 million (estimated) o Investigation and preparation: $3-5 million o Prosecution and trial expenses: $4-6 million o Appeal costs (if filed): $1-2 million

The “Get Trump” attacks should read “steal millions whilst attempting to get Trump om fake charges”.

Keep in mind that Trump’s legal defence likely were a fraction of the taxpayer funded estimate of more than half a billion in lawfare costs incurred by taxpayers for Democratic Party - political purposes. Maybe 25% of the lawfare costs?

I wonder if Trump has had his 175 million dollar “bail bond” in the New York civil fraud case returned yet?

It seems unfair that Trump will have to pay daily interest on this amount – 5% equates to 24.000 BUCKS A DAY – 8.75 MILLIO A YEAR,

A private citizen has far fewer resources than a political party stealing taxpayers funds to bring a scurrilous lawsuit.

Then there’s this – currently being appealed:

1. “Carroll I (2019): Carroll sued Trump for defamation in November 2019, claiming he damaged her reputation by denying her accusation of sexual assault in 1996. 2. Jury Verdict (May 2023): A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. 3. Carroll II (2022): Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Trump in November 2022, renewing her claim of defamation and adding a claim of battery under the Adult Survivors Act. 4. Jury Verdict (January 2024): A jury ordered Trump to pay an additional $83.3 million to Carroll for defaming her, bringing the total damages to $88.3 million.

Now there are two other costs to take into account. Lawfare was waged against Trump supporters – from General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Rudi Giuliani, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro – amngst a legion of others.

Hese people suffered direct financial costs and even imprisonment for fabricated federal, city and state crimes.

Now factor in the opportunity costs of an entire legal system bogged down in these bogus actions – NOT prosecuting violent crimes and Trump supporters prevented from earning money or “campaigning” whilst in court.

Lawfare – the political persecution of your opponent’s using taxpayer funds.

Lastly, what has the “value” been to the constant amplifying of all the cases against Trump and his supporters over the last 8 years?

The constat drivel promoted by the MSM, the censorship of evidence proving Trump’s innocence and so on, and so forth?

All a “payment in kind” to the Democratic Party – worth tens of billions of dollars for the propaganda, gaslighting and outright lies.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan