“Results:

During the study period, there were approximately 1,300,000 women aged 18-39 years in the Czech Republic, and the proportion of COVID-19-vaccinated women increased until reaching a steady state of around 70% by the end of 2021.

During the entire study period, SCs per 1,000 women were considerably lower for women who were vaccinated, compared to those that were unvaccinated, before SC.

Furthermore, SC rates for the vaccinated group were generally much lower than expected based on their proportion of the total population.

Conclusions: In the Czech Republic, SC rates were substantially lower for women vaccinated against COVID-19 before SC than for those who were not vaccinated. These hypothesis-generating and preliminary results call for further studies of the potential influence of COVID-19 vaccination on human fecundability and fertility.”

Down from 1.83 per husad women between 18 ad 39 o 1.45 per thousand women in 2023.

Top line in the bottom panel is unvaxxed births, central line ia for all births, bttom lie is for vaxxed births.

The data is NOT a sample, it is all women (1.3 million) between 18-39 years old in the entire Czech Republic.

That sort of data is not available in the US, UK or other EU countries.

