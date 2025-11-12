Dancing on a fiscal tightrope - The UK either cuts government spending by 20% across the board or calls In the IMF to mandate such spending cuts –any increases In taxes simply make the fiscal issues even worse – cutting spending is he correct (and only) viable solution

The national debt stands at 3 TRILLION POUNDS and represents the cumulative impact of decades oF economic management BY “wet”, socialist=leaning politicians.

Th UK’a fiscal position STARTS with a deficit of 150 billion pounds 5% interest o the 3 trillion pounds, o which must be added to th excess of government spending over taxes – around 10-30 billion pounds a year.o

The ONLY way to reduce the 150 billion interest bill is to produce significant fiscal surpluses f around 30 billion a year for the next 20-30 years.

This will reduce the national debt to around 2 trillion pounds – still a staggering amount costing 80-100 billion pounds a year In interest alone.

Instead the UK Hs promised Trumpt to increase defence spending to 5% OF GDP FROM 2.5% - FROM 75 Billion to 150 billion a year In the next 5 years.

The UK has also pledged ro build 1.5 million “affordable new homes I the next 5 years o solve a housing crisis brough o by illegal immigration.

Say the plans are revised to a million new homes - the cost of such a plan if “low cost housing = an average 250,00 pounds pr home = 250 billion pounds.

a “green” less affordable” house would cost double that with all the associated infrastructure sewage, wiring, plumbing, roads, street lights etc. – half a trillion pounds.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government raised approximately £1.06 trillion in revenue during the 2023–24 financial year, with taxation accounting for £950 billion of that total, equivalent to about £17,200 per adult. In the 2025–26 financial year, income tax alone is projected to raise £330.7 billion, representing 26.9% of all government receipts.

The primary sources of government revenue are income tax, National Insurance contributions (NICs), and value added tax (VAT), which together accounted for around £649 billion in 2024/25.

VAT is the second-largest revenue source, expected to raise £180.4 billion in 2025–26, equivalent to £6,300 per household.

Income tax is the largest single source of revenue, with projections indicating it will raise £330.7 billion in 2025–26, or about £11,500 per household.

Non-tax revenues, such as income from public corporations and interest on government assets, contribute an additional £100 billion.

Call it trillion pounds in 2024/5 or 500 billion pounds LESS than the interest on UK national debt.

Taxes would need o increase by 20% to 1.2 trillion to produce the surplus of 200 billion pounds necessary TO Begin THE lowering OF NATIONAL DEBT.

Alternatively, spending needs to be reduced by 200 billion pounds a year.

Anything less delays THE INEVITABLE ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF THE UK

This amidst th backdrop of 5% unemployment and a nation sickened by th forced injection of XPERIMENTAL, toxic and deadly ,c19 viral vector and mRNA “treatments” that have reduced the fertility rate to 1.6 per woman ( 2 is needed for population replacement) and have caused serious and severe mass -population level illnesses and conditions - forcing record numbers of \brits out of work due to disability and illness.

Calling in the IMF is probably th only solution that can save the UK from its kakistocrats overseeing a descent into idiocracy.

Onwards!!!

