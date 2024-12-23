DANGER WILL ROBINSON DANGER - LOST IN SPACE

To a Marxist, all property and wealth is theft from the “State”, What the “State” cannot steal during a person’s lifetime, belongs to the “State” when they pass away and not to their descendants. “Inherited wealth” is anathema to a Marxist.

Included in the Marxist Labour government budget were massive changes in inheritance tax rules that represents a huge tax grab – to fund the insane “net zero” policies that have doubled and tripled household energy bills and will continue to do so in the coming years.

Remember,

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS AND RENEWAVLE ENRGY COSTS 5 TIMES MORE THAN FOSSIL FUEL ENERGY.

REMEMBER ALSO THAT ADDITIONAL COST TO HOUSEHOLDS IS AFTER MASSIVE TAX SUBSIDIES AND FAVOURABLE REGULATIONS FOR RENEWABLES AND MASSIVE PNEALTIES AND RESTRCITVE REGULATIONS FOR FOSSIL FUELS!!!

Using Brave AI, check this out:

“From April 2027, the UK government will introduce significant changes to inheritance tax (IHT) on pensions, affecting UK-registered pension schemes and Qualifying Non-UK Pension Schemes (QNUPS). Here are the key updates:

1. Pensions included in estate value: Most unused pension funds and death benefits will be brought into the IHT net, making them part of an individual’s estate for tax purposes. 2. Impact on estate planning: This change will affect pension holders and beneficiaries, requiring a re-evaluation of estate planning and retirement strategies. 3. Increased IHT liability: Pensions will be subject to a 40% IHT rate on amounts above the current nil-rate band of £325,000. 4. Reporting and payment: Pension scheme administrators (PSAs) will become liable for reporting and paying any IHT due on unused pension funds and death benefits to HMRC.

Types of pension schemes affected:

UK-registered pension schemes

Qualifying Non-UK Pension Schemes (QNUPS)”

Most estates are made up of the family home, pensions pots plus “working capital” in bank and building society accounts.

The people hardest hit, live in and around Londo and is commuter belt because of higher property values.

· “In London, estates subject to inheritance tax (IHT) had an average property value of £809,406, accounting for 42% of the total estate value. · In the Southeast, estates subject to IHT had an average property value of £657,841, accounting for 40% of the total estate value. · In the Northeast, estates subject to IHT had an average property value of £247,159 (not explicitly stated as a percentage of the total estate value).

“… the average value of estates in London liable for IHT was more than £1.9m, and in the Southeast, it was £1.6m.”

The South-East of England has traditionally been a Conservative Party stronghold. London is a hot bed of rented property amongst minorities with pockets of the super-rich owning homes.

Here is a table from Brave AI that shows the changes:

The inheritance tax almost triples from 280,000 to 820,000 on the average estate of 1.7 million pounds.

There are a few wrinkles, but here are key points as per Brave AI:

· Inherited pensions will be subject to Inheritance Tax (IHT) from April 2027. · IHT thresholds will be frozen until 2030. · Income tax will not be applied to inheritances from April 2027.

So acts the Marxist “Borg”.

Now that the experimental, adulterated and contaminated C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections have obliterated everyone’s immune system, the likelihood of reduced life expectancy has increased markedly.

Here’s the track of Inheritance Tax receipts over the last few years.

· 2023/24: The receipts amounted to approximately £7.5 billion, compared to £7.09 billion in the previous financial year. · 2022/23: The receipts were £7.09 billion, which was a peak for the provided time period. · Previous years: The receipts have been steadily increasing, with £6.05 billion in 2021/22, £5.33 billion in 2020/21, and £5.12 billion in 2019/20.

Up 40% in the last four years and about to increase to, what? more than 20 billion pounds from 2027?

There are other possible targets for taxation by the State.

Dormant assets of UK Life Insurance companies that are due to beneficiaries, which have not been claimed:

“According to the Government’s response to the consultation on expanding the Dormant Assets Scheme (July 2024), the insurance and pensions sector in the UK has an estimated £2.1 billion in dormant assets/”

And any surpluses of defined benefit pension schemes of companies,

“Number of UK Defined Benefit Schemes with Surpluses: According to the provided information, there are 2770 UK defined benefit schemes that have a funding level above 100%”.

The Marxists will be looking to grab all of this money – it is wealth that they think belongs to them – well, to the State anyway.

Onwards!!!

