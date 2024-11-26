There is a joke doing the rounds in Washington right now. Starmer visits a poor town struggling with immigration in Leeds.

He asks the locals “how can I help you?”

They tell him they have two urgent problems.

One: They need more lighting.

“Righto hang on a mo.” he turns his back makes a call and two minutes later says, “it will be fixed tomorrow, what’s the second issue?”

Oh, they say, “there is no mobile phone coverage in this town at all”.

(The petition to “Mulligan” the UK election is now over 2.5 million).

Call a General Election - Petitions

Onwards!!!

