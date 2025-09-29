Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
5h

Canada has hit Unsustainable per the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

And Carney continues to spend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
19h

My new essay attempts to model the grim fate of Western civilization — and explore what can be done about it:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-the-nash-equilibrium-teaches

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/a-look-behind-the-veil-of-censorship

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture