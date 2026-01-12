Unable to cross-post – here is the link to Tess’s SubStack and its contents posted again in its entirety

UPDATE: Japanese database now links 42 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINE BATCHES to 500,000 DEATHS

With more than 42 million doses tracked and linked, if this doesn’t stop the mRNA vaccines by waking people up to their dangers, nothing will.

Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​

Jan 12, 2026

The National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines, formed in April 2024, is a Japanese health advocacy group comprising approximately 70,000 supporters, researchers, and volunteers under the leadership of Dr Hitoshi Gotoh and Professor Yasufumi Murakami.

Prof. Murakami and Dr. Gotoh have been tirelessly and fearlessly advocating for a halt to the mRNA vaccine manufacturing, authorisation and administration based on a lack of safety data and exponentially growing database of harms for years.

The embedded links are still active.

Extrapolating data from US VAERS for 670 million vaccines administered in the US and 20,000 US deaths all the way up to 6.3 billion Pfizer and Moderna injections administered globally implies and the same number of 20,000 global- ex-US deaths – implies a far higher URF for deaths outside the US his far higher URF for non-US deaths can be explained by the unfamiliarity of foreigners with VAERS, AND the medical industry phenomenon of lack of association with mRNA injections as time goes by, a global URF of closer to 100 is easily possible.

20,000 deaths from 6.3 billion injections globally (URF OF 100) scales to global deaths.

Now factor in the storing of adverse events on the CDC’s private servers and assume the same rate of ex-US deaths to US deaths - and instead of 20,000 ex-US deaths, you get ten times that number of 200,000 to which the URF of 100 can be applied to get to 20 million global deaths from the toxic as EXPERIMENTAL modified MRNA gene modifying injections.

In 2025, the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines teamed up with the Yukoku Union.

In June 2025, this citizen-led initiative, called Stopping mRNA Vaccines United, launched its flagship project, the COVID-19 Vaccination Data Disclosure Request Project - a database with 18 million official vaccination and death records obtained through freedom of information requests to local governments.

The team’s key findings revealed a peak in deaths 90 to 120 days after mRNA vaccination, with higher doses correlating to earlier death peaks, suggesting cumulative toxicity.

“The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die”, Prof. Murakami stated in conclusion.

THE DATABASE NOW HOLDS MORE THAN 42,000,000 VACCINATION RECORDS AND MORE THAN 500,000 DEATHS.

The data, collected by hundreds of volunteers across the country, can be viewed by municipality, vaccine lot, and time from vaccination to death.

Japan’s numbers of 500,000 deaths from 42 million injections can be compared to this extrapolated number of 20 million deaths from 6.3 billion injections – the equivalent is 750,000 Japanese deaths from 42 million injections!!! Th numbers can be adjusted In all sorts of way, but the Japanese data is broadly consistent with a global death toll of 20 million.

Onwards!

