Dear once and future President of the United States – here is a measure of support from the “hearts of oak” people of the UK – “We Love Trump!”
From here (another h/t to the other Peter H):
(12) Inevitable West on X: "Don’t listen to what the mainstream media tells you. The British love Trump more than you could imagine. https://t.co/zkTSWBgOBs" / X
People just want the end of all the “steenking” UN, WHO, WEF, Net Zero, open borders, international health regulations, pandemic treaties, endless wars, of the global fascist neo-can uniparties – all of it.
Onwards!!!
It is phenomenal the change in attitude here in New Zealand , starting with the Herald who where mirroring the NY Times election results, perhaps the most up to date at the time.
The NY Times had almost been shut down the day before from an internal strike! https://cwa-union.org/news/new-york-times-tech-guild-goes-out-ulp-strike
Before this time and even during his last term our news agencies were as rude and full of
misinformation about President Trump as they could get away with.
It often reached a level of embarrassment that they could represent us and treat an elected official of another country that way. It was actually suspicious.
The best to you all in the brightening future.
I could not get the link to work Peter.