(12) Inevitable West on X: "Don’t listen to what the mainstream media tells you. The British love Trump more than you could imagine. https://t.co/zkTSWBgOBs" / X

People just want the end of all the “steenking” UN, WHO, WEF, Net Zero, open borders, international health regulations, pandemic treaties, endless wars, of the global fascist neo-can uniparties – all of it.



Onwards!!!

