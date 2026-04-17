Only a ‘dick’ would fly to a VIRTUAL meeting, amidst accusations of lying to Parliament over Mandelson’s security vetting.

(100) From the YCMTSU!! files - UK prime muppet, Keir Stammer’s first name translates to ‘ dick’ in Persian

Per Brave AI:

“…UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Paris on Friday, April 17, 2026, to co-host an international summit with French President Emmanuel Macron aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded by Iran following joint US-Israeli strikes.

… a physical summit where German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were expected to attend in person, with other leaders potentially participating via video.”

The Brave algorithms edited out the ‘virtual’ aspect, though the difference between ‘participating via video.” And ”virtual” is beyond me.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing renewed calls to resign after it was revealed that Lord Peter Mandelson failed security vetting for his appointment as UK Ambassador to the US, a fact Starmer claims he only learned earlier this week.

Opposition leaders and some Labour MPs argue that Starmer either knowingly misled Parliament when he stated “full due process” was followed, or that he is hopelessly incompetent for not being informed about a key security decision.

“The scandal intensified when the Foreign Office admitted it overruled the security vetting recommendation to grant Mandelson Developed Vetting status, despite advice from UK Security Vetting.

In response, Downing Street sacked the Foreign Office’s top official, Sir Olly Robbins, who was the last civil servant to hold the position before the revelation.

While Starmer has stated he has no plans to resign and intends to set out the facts to Parliament, opposition figures like Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have labeled the situation as one where the Prime Minister is “definitely in resigning territory.”

.”Dick” on the run.

Pink Floyd - On The Run (2023 Remaster)

Joined by Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Macron, and Thomas ‘Tommy’ Merz

Tom, Dick and Manny – Leaders of the socialist totalitarian European West – each running their countries finances into the ground.

Can’t wait for what the President of the UESR – Union of European Socialist Republics – not to be confused with failed USSR – has to say as she tries to remove the veto right from each EU country.

“European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed replacing the unanimity rule with qualified majority voting (QMV) in foreign policy decisions to prevent systemic blockages and enhance the EU’s geopolitical agility.

Following the electoral defeat of Viktor Orbán and the victory of Péter Magyar in Hungary on April 13, 2026, von der Leyen urged member states to “use the momentum” to abolish the national veto right, which previously allowed Hungary to block sanctions on Russia and financial aid for Ukraine. “

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan